Letter: Officials' actions being observed

I live in Ward 1 and I support the recall of councilman Mark Legband.

When watching the city council meetings, I have witnessed councilman Legband's unacceptable behavior multiple times along with a couple of others.

He has made it more than obvious that he dislikes a certain couple of other councilmen on the board, and he openly shows it by disrespecting them. He comes off as easily tempered, and belittles by a short-stern-voiced lecture while looking directly at them. He makes motions of having their items removed from the agenda without reasoning at the very beginning of the meetings before the items are even up for discussion, and has made the "motion to table indefinitely" as well. All of the city council meetings can be found on the city's official web-site Fremontne.gov/agendacenter including prior years.

It was councilman Legband who made the "motion to table indefinitely" councilman Yerger's item to discuss the notice of termination of the city's animal control contract to DCHS with councilman Kuhns seconding the motion. Because of that motion and then the Rule's of Robert not being followed correctly - DCHS had reason to file suit against the city council and the city of Fremont per DCHS's lawyer.