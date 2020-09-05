LETTER: Ongoing community support is appreciated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Schilke-Novak Kids Sports Trust requires that as trustee I solicit requests for needed financial assistance for children in the Fremont community below the age of 18. Needed financial assistance for participation in figure skating, hockey, softball, baseball, basketball, tennis, boxing and other sports may be available for any child in the Fremont community for participation in any of these sports. An application form is required. Forms can be obtained at my office at 340 E. Military or the Fremont Area Community Foundation at 1005 E. 23rd Street.

However, application for assistance for any ice skating requires an application directed to the Schilke Ice Arena Endowment. These application forms can be obtained at my office or the Sidner Ice Rink. Funds from the Kids Sports Trust may be made available if available funds from the Schilke rink endowment have been used.

The principal intent of these endowments is to enable all Fremont community kids to have equal opportunities for participation in sports. In each of the past two years over $50,000 has been distributed.