LETTER: Ongoing community support is appreciated

The Schilke-Novak Kids Sports Trust requires that as trustee I solicit requests for needed financial assistance for children in the Fremont community below the age of 18. Needed financial assistance for participation in figure skating, hockey, softball, baseball, basketball, tennis, boxing and other sports may be available for any child in the Fremont community for participation in any of these sports. An application form is required. Forms can be obtained at my office at 340 E. Military or the Fremont Area Community Foundation at 1005 E. 23rd Street.
However, application for assistance for any ice skating requires an application directed to the Schilke Ice Arena Endowment. These application forms can be obtained at my office or the Sidner Ice Rink. Funds from the Kids Sports Trust may be made available if available funds from the Schilke rink endowment have been used.
The principal intent of these endowments is to enable all Fremont community kids to have equal opportunities for participation in sports. In each of the past two years over $50,000 has been distributed.
In addition to these two endowments, another of over $1,100,000 from Evelyn Sidner has paid for all skating time either directly or indirectly for Fremont community area kids. No application is required for that benefit. The endowment funds in return can be used to fund any operating deficit at the Sidner rink.
The only additional payment from these endowments is for maintenance of the ball fields. Nothing is paid by either of the Schilke endowments for trustee fees or expenses.
The programs at the fields are directed by the Nighthawks, Lady Hawks, schools, and American Legion and they are not charged for use of the complex.
The kids and programs have been assisted by much appreciated coaches, team sponsors, scoreboard sponsors, outfield banners, and personal contributions. All revenue from other sources such as admissions, programs and concessions are retained by the organization. (The American Legion operates and controls the concessions. The sponsorship of the American Legion and First State Bank is noteworthy.)
The community support for these kids and the use of the facilities over the past seven years has been appreciated.
Neil Schilke
Fremont
