We were appalled to learn that the Fremont City Council had paid $100,000 to a politician in Kansas to stir up anti-immigrant hatred in Fremont and to defend the resulting ordinance in court.
That anti-immigrant Fremont is not the Fremont we know and love. The Fremont we know worked tirelessly at the time of the flood to help anyone in need, no matter who they were.
The Fremont we know welcomed COSTCO and made plans to accommodate and integrate the workers there. The Fremont we know has school administrators and teachers who support all students who walk in their doors.
Please do not spend one penny more on an outsider who turns us into someone we don’t want to be.
Shirley Kocher, Jeanne Kocher
Fremont