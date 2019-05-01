Absolutely amazing!
Words cannot express our heartfelt appreciation for the love and support shown to the entire Brown family during our son Jon Brown's cancer battle. The "Backin' the Browns" fundraiser held recently at St. Patrick's Auditorium in Fremont was a huge success.
Our thanks go out to all who were able to attend, the auction donors, the raffle donors, the food donors, and the many volunteers who helped make the event run smoothly.
Also, thanks to the Fremont Tribune, KHUB Radio and all businesses that posted the fundraiser event. A huge shout out to all of Jon's extended family and friends for countless hours of planning and preparations.
Sincere thanks to St. Patrick's parish and our Bergan family who have walked with us since Jon's diagnosis in December. Your care and concern expressed, your prayers, hugs, smiles and tears have helped to support us all.
More hugs, JBStrong wristbands, 650+ T-shirt sales, financial donations, Gretna bake sale, Lancer hockey game, our Fremont fundraiser event -- the support has been incredible.
Please don't stop the prayers -- you are all forever in our hearts.
With sincere gratitude and love,
Tom and Vicki Brown
Fremont