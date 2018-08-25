In regard to the column on the Opinion page on July 25, 2018, I want to thank Neil Schilke. Many people wonder why the Sidner Ice Rink is not available during the summer months when children and youngsters are not in school, do not have lessons, but do have time on their hands. What better time to have ice skating available?
I'm sure the public would like to know why Mrs. Sidner's wishes were not followed. Mr. Schilke's expert legal advice spelled out her wishes, which need to be followed.
Fremont is very fortunate to have a fine skating rink, use it.
Mr. Schilke also deserves much credit for building the Schilke Ball Fields. Their outstanding facility will help youngsters stay fit and active for years to come. I hope the community recognizes the great assets these are to Fremont.
Marjorie Johnson
Fremont