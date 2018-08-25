On behalf of the Fremont Area Alzheimer's Collaboration our sincere appreciation, our sincere Thank You goes out to the sponsors and all the golfers who participated in the 14th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, part of the proceeds to support a cure for Alzheimer's.
With your support, we will be able not only to assist caregivers in the Fremont area, we will also be involved in three studies with University of Nebraska Medical Center. These funds will be added to those we raise with the Memory Walk to Cure Alzheimer's on Saturday, September 22 at 9 a.m. inside Midland University's Wikert Event Center.
Marv Welstead
Honorary Chairperson, Fremont Area Alzheimer's Collaboration