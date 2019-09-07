Tina Walker, Director of Keene Memorial Library, has filed a lawsuit with the City of Fremont for harassment from her supervisor, City Administrator Brian Newton. The lawsuit lists the defendants as the City of Fremont, Newton, Mayor Scott Getzschman, Assistant City Administrator Shane Wimer, and 10 unknown individuals or entities. (Information concerning the lawsuit was published in the Aug. 23 edition of the Fremont Tribune.)
What an extremely surprising announcement considering the invaluable service Tina is exhibiting in her role as the library director. Under her leadership, Keene Memorial Library sparkles. Her initiation of new programs has taken the library to a higher dimension of involvement in the ever-escalating world of technology.
The recent summer program exceeded the available space in the library and needed to be moved to the city auditorium. An example of community involvement as well as the increasing numbers of patrons using the library's resources.
In addition to the above, Ms. Walker has undertaken the time consuming, heavy workload of spearheading a library expansion.
All of the above accomplished in the midst of city hostility and harassment.
I cannot imagine a city without a library. It is a gift of an unsurpassed opportunity to enrich our lives.
Please support Tina Walker and make your voice heard.
Dorothy McCoy
Fremont