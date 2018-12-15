The cold weather has arrived in Fremont but that has not stopped the warm hearts that beat year after year in the community. I would like to take the opportunity to send warm fuzzies out to all the people, businesses and organizations that made the 2018 giving campaigns in Fremont another success.
As coordinator and advocate for the Community Health Charities of Nebraska campaigns in Fremont, it is an honor to work with such fine and caring people and businesses. When you stop and think of all the devastation and pain that diseases cause within families, the caring of the citizens of the Fremont area is the ultimate warm fuzzy.
Campaigns at all levels and sizes make successes in the future for cures possibilities rather than just a dream. Congratulations to the leadership of the businesses who have the vision to allow their employees to be part of something bigger than the individual. They are saying we care about our fellow Fremonters and Nebraskans.
Campaigns of all sizes share the care. Methodist Fremont Health, Fremont Public Schools, Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel, Register Law, Mom's Popcorn, CP Physical Therapy and all the many area individuals who contributed to this years campaigns make the difference.
As a volunteer coordinator and advocate for Community Health Charities of Nebraska, I send my sincere thank you to all. Our success is directly related to the warm hearts of Fremont citizens.
Ruth Register
Volunteer and advocate
Community Health Charities of NE