Letter: What does living better look like for you?

Did you know that seven out of 10 people will require senior living care in their lifetime? This is according to the Administration for Community Living and Administration on Aging.

The number of people over age 85 will grow by 111% over the next two decades. There are 10,000 baby boomers who will reach retirement each day from now until 2030, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The concept of assisted living emerged in the 1980s as a needed alternative to nursing home care. A great deal has changed in four decades. It’s important to note that more change is on the way.

The doubling of the older adult population only increases the importance of The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens’ people-first approach. Older adults have grown accustomed to the digital-age amenities that have increased personalization, specialization and ease-of-use.

This is why we have responded to our residents by increasing flexibility and adaptability to accurately accommodate lifestyle preferences and personality traits.

Our residents collaborate to design their own community events and the personal freedom to participate as much or little as they like. They form resident councils and host town halls. They are the ones creating each campus’ culture and charm. This is by design.

The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens is locally owned and operated by Heritage Communities. Shalimar Gardens was the first Heritage Communities location that opened 20 years ago.

Maybe it’s about social interactions. Or it’s food choice. Or perhaps there are health needs. Or it’s family traditions, a specific daily routine or a few guilty pleasures. The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens is dedicated to helping our residents celebrate what brings them joy.

Because ultimately, this is their home. We simply provide the services in it.

Beth Fickenscher

Executive Director, The Heritage at Shalimar Gardens