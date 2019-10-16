1. Our U.S. Constitution Article Two, Section One, last paragraph: The oath of office is required before taking office.
2. Article Two, Section four: The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of treason, bribery or other high crimes and misdemeanors.
3. Article One, Section Three: Impeachment.
4. Our United States House of Representatives has approved an investigation of/for impeachment.
5. Article One, Section Three: The Senate shall have the sole power to try all impeachments.
All members of all three branches of our federal government are under oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States, just as I took the oath when I went into the Air Force as a language translator. I still treasure our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, and all of our laws known to me and those unknown to me, as well as our Nebraska Constitution.
You have free articles remaining.
Donald Trump is my President and is under investigation for impeachment. Vice President Pence is our first Vice President and Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House of Representatives is our second Vice President. So, our federal government is functioning and will continue to function.
My greatest concern is that the news media has given me the impression that President Trump has requested that some or all his appointees are required to be more loyal to President Trump before being loyal to our Constitution. Since we have Rule of Law in this country, we may see this alleged impeachment including a number of Americans for sedition, violation(s) of their oath of office, election campaign laws, harboring fugitives of the law, obstructing the law, or whatever the investigation uncovers.
What I am curious about, is Article Two, Section Two: (The President) shall have the power to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, except in cases of impeachment.
Just thinking about our future.
Larry Marvin
Fremont