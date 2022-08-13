Letter: Why are so many 'slum lords' allowed in Fremont?

In The Fremont Tribune on Wednesday, July 27, the people from Habitat described the poor living conditions in what I'm sure is rental property. Why do we allow so many “slum lords” in Fremont?

I have visited people living in four-plex and duplex rentals with mold in their basements and other things needing repairs and cleanup. Is this the Christian way to treat people? How many of the landlords claim to be Christians, yet gouge people with high rent and property in disrepair they themselves would not live in nor live next to?

In two rental properties that are back-to-back, neither landlord has repaired a privacy fence that went down in 2021, nor cleaned up the fence line period. This shows so much disrespect for the renters and homeowners living beside such property trying to keep their own property up.

Why is this allowed? Greed?

Brenda Ray

Fremont