Why was the vote tabled?
Members of the Fremont City Council recently voted to reject a TIF request for Fountain Springs, a residential development located at the northwest corner of 29th Street and Yager Road.
The vote was reflecting input from the Fremont School district that indicated TIF requests related to residential housing would adversely impact their funding needs. There are several documents and a radio interview reflecting that TIF for residential property would hurt our schools.
I have a question why would the 4-3 vote by the council to reject this not end the request rather than have it tabled until the August meeting? It almost appears they want to keep voting until for some reason it results in the desired outcome.
I strongly encourage the people of Fremont to question their city council representatives as to why they would approve this project and to those that voted against it thank you for looking out for the students in Fremont.
Dale Jacobs
Fremont