The Tribune contacted five current and former members of the Fremont City Council to inquire with them whether or not they were ever informed of the prohibition on playing Keno after being elected and taking office.

Mayor Joey Spellerberg and council members James Vaughan, Dev Sookram and Lori Lathrop did not respond to messages seeking comment on the issue.

Ward 4 Council Member Sally Ganem said she recalled receiving instructions when she was first elected that she was not allowed to play Keno as an elected official. Ganem also said she does not play Keno.

Ganem said council members must adhere to higher standards than the public due to their role in local government, and stressed that in her opinion, elected officials must strictly adhere to and follow all city and state laws in order to set an example.

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis said that when he was elected, he received “vigorous” admonitions that he was not allowed to play Keno as an elected official. Ellis also said that in his time as a council member, he has also received occasional warnings from city legal staff reminding him that playing the gambling game is not allowed.

Former Ward 1 council member Mark Legband said his entry-training as a new council member was eight years ago, and he added he did not want to become involved in the allegations facing Jensen.

“I am just going to stay out of it. I don’t want to answer that (question). I am just going to stay out of it. I don’t feel comfortable getting involved in it,” Legband said.

Former Ward 4 council member Brad Yerger told the Tribune that when he went through new council member training in 2018 alongside Jensen, both were told about the municipal code which prohibits elected officials from playing Keno.

“When I was given instructional training at the time I became seated as a council member, we were informed that council members — and spouses — cannot play Keno,” Yerger stated in an email. “Mr. Jensen was first term seated as a council member when I was seated back in December 2018, and he received the same training that I did in November 2018, post-election. He was trained along with council member (Glen) Ellis, who was first term seated at the very same time.”

Current Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren said in a telephone interview that during the past six weeks, he has been peppered with questions from member of the community about whether or not he plays “Keno,” and he was curious as to what prompted the deluge of inquiries about the game.

“A month or so ago, may be more, I was getting questions from people if I was playing Keno. Because I don’t play it, I asked (the city attorney) if it was OK to play it. In our (new council member) orientation, it did not come up when Lori (Lathrop) and I went through. I guess this was brewing back then,” Von Behren explained. “When I started getting those questions, I went back to Brad Yerger and Glen Ellis, and I asked them. They said they were repeatedly told not to play Keno. As I’ve check (on it), it has been very adamantly expressed in the past.”

Von Behren said he wanted to examine the allegations before making any statements on the issue or Jensen’s playing of Keno of future actions related to the incidents. He also said he’s had recent discussions on the issue with the city’s legal team.

“The pledge that Mark (Jensen) and I took at the same time, because he was going into his second term and I was into my first … we pledged to uphold the Constitution and the laws of Nebraska,” Von Behren said. “I would personally expect to be held accountable. I can’t judge him because I don’t know all the facts right now. But, personally, I would want to be held accountable in the same situation.”