Pamela Hopkins -- Dodge County attorney

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: I grew up in Omaha, and have lived in, or within 10 miles, of Fremont since 1987. I have raised my children here and four of my grandchildren continue to benefit from the safety and security I came here for in the first place.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I am the proud mother of Lisa and Hope. I also have several bonus children, including Cheri, Chantel, Megan, David and Ashley. It is one of my great honors to have been a part of raising such strong and independent women, who are each successful in their own way. Unfortunately, we lost David to Duchenne’s muscular dystrophy, but his memory lives on through our remembrance of a life fully and well-lived. I have also been blessed with 10 grandchildren.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am an attorney, and owner of Hopkins Law Office, with locations in Fremont and Blair. I take pride in offering frank and honest advice to help people and organizations often struggling through their most difficult times, while encouraging personal and professional accountability. I provide diligent and effective representation to my clients to help them reach their goals, and to correct the mistakes that brought them to my office in the first place. I also serve as legal counsel for various governmental entities, and as corporate counsel for several businesses and non-profits, and have represented numerous children caught up in foster care through no fault of their own.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: Dodge County is a great place to live and work, in spite of unfortunate lapses in judgment by some leaders of our legal community in recent years. I am running for county attorney to help lead efforts to rebuild our reputation for being a community where hard work and treating each other with dignity and respect, are our highest values. Honest and ethical leadership gives the public confidence that our judicial system works fairly for everyone. I look forward to helping create news headlines about how the safety and security of our children and families are being protected by our law enforcement, the prosecutor, and the courts…headlines that speak of accountability for those endangering our community, regardless of their positions of power. I will do my part to raise the expectations for the quality and quantity of work being done to effectively convict those committed to a life of violence, intimidation, fraud and substance abuse. I will lead in these efforts by example, and will expect the same of others. The ethical tone of every organization is set by the leaders, and I am excited to bring my strong reputation for ethical leadership to the Dodge County attorney’s office.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I am currently a member of the Board of Directors for the Court-Appointed Special Advocates for our region. CASA helps abused and neglected children develop a positive adult relationship to help them find the stability they need to successfully grow into strong healthy adults. I am also a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Business Improvement District, the Nebraska Court Improvement Project, and a 25-year member of the Dodge County and Nebraska Bar Associations. I have volunteered at the PTA, Care Corps, UYSS, and the Nebraska Mediation Center and the Volunteer Lawyers Program

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have the leadership and management skills necessary to bring the values of honor and integrity back to the Dodge County Attorney’s office. With offices in Fremont and Blair, I know how to wisely invest in technology and training to cut costs and maximize profit. I have positive working relationships with the courts, law enforcement, the schools, the medical community, local non-profits, the business community and people from a wide range of backgrounds. I have the integrity and respect needed to bring these diverse interests together to provide cost-effective solutions to our complex problems. I have strong ethical boundaries that will serve us well as we navigate back to a legal system that is respected for its honesty and integrity. My experience gives me the perspective necessary to identify and address our problems. I have seen the advantage given to criminals when law enforcement are not supported in their efforts to effectively aid in the prosecution of those they have arrested for threatening our public safety. I have worked hard to become an effective legal expert and will bring this expertise and professional judgment to improve all aspects of our criminal justice system.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: My first priority must be to model and expect high professional standards in the County Attorney’s office. The office has suffered from unstable leadership for several years, and it shows. One consequence of this lapse in strong leadership is delayed prosecutions (or no prosecutions) for serious and repeat offenders. There is no sense of urgency to providing justice to the victims of violent crimes like sexual assault of children, domestic abuse, and assaults on law enforcement officers. Even when prosecutions are pursued quickly, the swiftness is often associated with sweetheart deals that do not reflect the seriousness of the public safety threat. Cutting deals saves money, but this soft-on-crime message often provides no real consequences for those who repeatedly threaten our safety and security. In addition, drug problems in our community cannot be addressed by a revolving door of jail, arrest, release, and repeat. Not only is this approach ineffective in keeping our community safe, it is a great disservice to the drug-addict themselves. I will work with the court to give addicts a chance to get treatment. But for those unable or unwilling to receive treatment in the community, I will work to get them into prison.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: One thing Dodge County can do better is to publicly denounce criminal and unethical behavior by people who play a role in enforcing the law. When our leaders are silent on such issues, the public comes to lose faith in the fair administration of justice in our community. They perceive silence, especially in regard to egregious misconduct, as tacit approval of such behavior. A prosecutor should not be under criminal indictment and convicted of crimes while in office. Sheriff’s deputies should not be involved in multi-million dollar frauds. Police officers should not be sexually abusing their children. Doctors should not be exchanging prescriptions for sexual favors. These criminals deserve public disgrace, and our leaders need to publicly condemn this behavior, or risk being perceived as part of the problem.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: One of the most adventurous things I do is to kayak various streams and rivers across Nebraska. From the relative calm of the Elkhorn and Platte, to the intense drop-offs and white water in the lower Niobrara, kayaking provides for both quiet contemplation of nature and opportunities to confront and overcome her obstacles.