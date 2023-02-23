Dodge County Attorney Pam Hopkins said on Wednesday, Feb. 22, that the parents or legal guardians of a student who brought a handgun to Milliken Park Elementary School on Jan. 27 will likely not face any criminal charges or allegations.

“I am not aware of any criminal conduct by the parents,” Hopkins said. “It is possible that other things may be happening that are not appropriate for public comment because it involves a minor child. What I would be able to say at this time is, I do not have any information that indicates the parents engaged in any criminal conduct.”

Hopkins declined to answer several questions about whether or not the male fourth-grade student could face any criminal charges citing the fact he is a minor.

“If it involves a minor child, we are not going to comment. Obviously that incident involves a minor child, so I think it would be consistent with state law and our office policy that we don’t comment on events involving minor children,” Hopkins said.

The incident occurred at about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Milliken Park Elementary School. According to press releases from both the Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department on the day of the incident, there were no injuries and no threats were made with the firearm.

Hope Pierce, a spokesperson for the Fremont Public Schools, stated in a press release in January that the handgun was found in the backpack of a fourth grade student at Milliken Park elementary. The semi-automatic handgun had a magazine containing bullets inserted into it, but there was not a live bullet in the firing chamber.

In a telephone interview with the Tribune, Pierce said an astute homeroom teacher who was supervising the students in her class shortly after 8 a.m. noticed suspicious activity in regard to students congregating together, leading to the discovery of the firearm.

“Several students were gathered around the student with a backpack, and the teacher went to go over and see what the students were looking at, and saw the gun in the backpack and got that taken care of immediately,” Pierce explained in January. “This is a very rare occurrence.”

Pierce said the teacher who found the firearm escorted the student to the administrative office at the school, noting that the child did not resist and was fully compliant with the teacher and staff. As the student was taken to the administrative office, school officials contacted the Fremont Police Department.

Fremont police Capt. Kurt Bottorff said in a press release that at 8:19 a.m., officers responded to the school in reference to a juvenile student bringing a firearm to campus.

In a telephone interview with the Fremont Tribune, Bottorff said the investigation into the incident involved many factors, including who owned the firearm, how the child acquired the gun and how he took it to the school.

“We do know who the owner of the firearm is. It was collected as evidence. There are all kinds of laws related to firearms, there is child abuse, child neglect…you could go down those avenues. All of this will be looked at,” Bottorff said in a January interview.

Following a several week investigation of the incident, Fremont police detectives turned over their findings in mid-February to Hopkins.

In the district press statement the day of the incident, Associate Superintendent Brad Dahl assured the community, students, district staff and parents that there were no injuries and all staff and students are safe following the police response.

Pierce stated district officials sent a “communication” to parents which, “encouraged them to reinforce the following points with their student: schools are a safe place; teachers and staff help keep students safe; and reminded stakeholders of the motto, “If you see something, say something! If you know something, tell someone!”

In addition to communicating with parents, Pierce said fourth grade students at the school were visited with by school administrators, teachers and counselors who spoke to the students about safety in the classroom as well as any concerns that may have arisen.