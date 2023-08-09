A memorial visitation for former Decatur woman Pat Larsen was held July 27, 2023, at Decatur City Auditorium. Cremation followed the visitation. She passed away July 21, 2023, in Cozad.

Patricia Ann was born to Shelby and Dorthy (Blanks) Winingham on May 9, 1943, in Versailles, Missouri.

Her early years with her parents and siblings were spent living in and attending school in Versailles, Peru and Decatur. She graduated from Decatur, where she was a majorette, cheerleader and took part in plays. It was in Decatur that she met her handsome cowboy and husband, Lyle Larsen. They were high school sweethearts. They were united in marriage on Oct. 29, 1961, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur. The couple made their home on the Larsen Farm west of Decatur, where together they raised their five children; Lisa, Aleta, Lauree, Lyle and Brian.

She was always one of the first to offer help to anyone. Pat was always happy to whip up great meals or a batch of cookies for anyone in need or when she and Lyle would have company. From preparing meals for her large family, the hired hands on the farm, the customers at Hungry’s and the guests at the Larsen Arena, many were blessed to feel the love she put into all she did.

Pat adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved spending time with them baking, reading, singing, painting and crafting. When she could, she would attend their sporting events, horse shows and graduations. As they aged, “Patty Ann” was the best at sending cards and keeping in touch via lengthy phone calls.

Pat is survived by her children: Lisa (Todd) Maly of Lincoln, Aleta Jessen of Decatur, Lauree (Jeff) Heine of Lexington, Brian Larsen (Lisa Sampson) of California; her grandchildren: Amanda McCarter (Ben Jensen) of Cozad, Samantha Pond of Cozad, Cheyanne Jessen of Ogden, Utah, Mariah Jessen of Lincoln, Dylan Larsen of Blair, Derek Larsen and Evan Larsen of Omaha; five great-grandchildren; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Pat was welcomed to heaven by her loving husband, Lyle; her son, Lyle Dennis Larsen II; her parents, Shelby and Dorthy; her siblings, Buck, Buzzy, Jo and Debbie, as well as many other loved ones.

Memorials may to be sent to Reynolds-Love Funeral Home; 106 w 8th st, Lexington, NE 68850.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting reynoldslovefuneralhome.com.