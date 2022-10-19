Paul Von Behren: Fremont City Council Ward 1 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: I was raised on a family farm in Eastern Iowa. My wife and I moved to Fremont in 1982, to take over a division of the company I worked for at the time. Our children grew up here and our roots in Fremont are deep.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: Linda and I met in high school. We have been married for 53 years. I tell everyone that I married above my pay grade and have been blessed accordingly. Our daughter is married to a farmer near Fullerton. My son and his wife live near Nickerson. And, of course, the best part is our three teenage grandchildren, who keep us busy with their activities.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am a veterinarian. I retired several years ago from a long career in private practice and project development in food animal production. Linda and I now spend most of our time as volunteers, working with and for others.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: My priority is people. And Fremont is “people.” As we continue to grow Fremont, the question has to be "Are Fremonters also benefitting from what we do?" Until we can show that spending their money is benefitting them personally, we can’t make a good case for what we do. After spending many hours digging through IRS and Department of Revenue data, my conclusion is that Fremont's taxes are growing 50% faster than Fremont incomes. That is before the average Fremont family lost 10% of their income to inflation in the last two years. Fremont must grow and attract new business. But with a stagnant economy and record inflation, Fremont’s people are hurting. We can have the best of both worlds if, with every major decision, we ask a simple question "Will this make Fremont’s families safer, happier, more prosperous?" Fremont is truly only as strong as its people. I simply want to balance our business decisions with consideration for the people whose money we are spending.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Because my career has been based on travel, I've been limited on the amount of time I could spend in Fremont. However, I've been very active in the Alliance church, working with and teaching all ages - from youth through adults. Music ministry has been a big part of that. I spent give years as chairman of the board and president of the congregation. On a state level, I am currently on the advisory boards of two organizations and vice-chair of Nebraska’s Coordinating Commission on Post-Secondary education.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: My primary qualification is a genuine concern for the people of Fremont. My only goal is to be a voice to restore balance to Council decisions. My education and business backgrounds have forced me to learn quickly and condense complex issues down to small steps. I understand business on a large scale, as I have a master’s in business administration and have developed large projects for two multi-national corporations. I have managed sales teams and a service group that touched roughly 25% of US beef production. At the same time, I have been part of five private businesses start-ups. There is no better way to understand priorities and the impact of good (or poor) decisions than to risk your own money. The bigger issue is that I believe we all have a mandate to serve one another. I believe my career has given me the broad experience to do that.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: The most pressing need is to think about the impact of our decisions on the people of Fremont. It is human nature to confuse activity with success. If Fremont is buzzing, we must be accomplishing something, right? Fremont has a great deal of activity but the people are not benefitting from what they pay for. That begs the second priority - a clear and understandable way to measure what we do. How can we tell if we’re doing the right things? If we're just busy without knowing the impact on our people, we’re just busy, without thinking about the result. Let's grow Fremont. But we will never be the city we want to be until we measure every decision with its real impact – on the people of Fremont.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Respect the authority of the city council and live by our ordinances. Fremont has developed a tendency to ignore the council, in the belief that "experts" know better. We do have talented and competent "experts", both internal and external. But the council is elected for one reason – to be the voice of the people. Its word is to be final. When the council is ignored and we interpret our ordinances for what we want, not for what they say, the system is upside down and the people are left out.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I flew privately for business. Every pilot has their own near-miss/near-death story. The most interesting were actually during my private practice years as a veterinarian. I removed an ingrown claw from a black bear; removed the antlers of a mature bull elk in an open field and treated an elephant. The adventure was in the risk. Being kicked, scratched, clawed, bitten, chased, head-butted were all very real parts of the job.