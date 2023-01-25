 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pet licensing deadline is Jan. 31

City charges small penalty fee for late registrations

Vet and Boston terrier vertical

Dr. Mark Pettit, a veterinarian at Animal Medical Clinic in Fremont, is seen in his file photograph. Owners of pets in the City of Fremont are required to license their kitties and pooches on an annual basis, and the deadline for 2023 to avoid a small extra fee is 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN; Fremont Tribune

Owners of pets in the City of Fremont are required to license their kitties and pooches on an annual basis, and the deadline for 2023 -- to avoid a small extra fee -- is 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Fremont City Clerk Tyler Ficken said there are more than 3,300 pets licenses in the city, though that likely does not represent the real total of pets in the city.

“We want people to come in and license their pets,” Ficken said of the city ordinance requiring licensing. “We don’t do an official pet census, but there are more than 3,300 licenses issued.”

Cats and dogs can be registered with a license at the city offices, located at 400 E. Military Ave., on the second flood. Pet owners need a current proof of rabies vaccination and must pay a $10 fee for pets that are spayed or neutered, and a $15 fee for any intact pets.

The deadline for 2023 registration and licensing is Tuesday, Jan. 31, and any pets registered after that date will be charged a $5 fee in addition to the normal charges, Ficken noted.

