Plans for a new 147-home residential, lakefront development south of the new U.S. Highway 77 Southeast Beltway moved forward on June 26 after the Fremont Planning Commission OK’d a series of requests from the development company.

Jarod Borisow, chairman of the Fremont Planning Commission, said in a telephone interview that three specific requests from the development company NEBCO were all approved by the commission on June 26. He noted that he expects the Fremont City Council could possibly hear discussion on the three elements within the next six weeks.

“We approved (it). There were a whole bunch of things — contingencies — that the developer needed to get together before it can be heard (by the council),” Borisow said. “It is looking like it’ll be a few weeks, I think they said six weeks, before it is able to be put before the (city) council. They did not provide any plans for the homes in the request.”

The new development — called Hills Farm Lake — will be located off of Hills Farm Road and be constructed on land which is being used as a sand mine. However, the excavation of sand is almost complete, hence a repurposing of the site.

The three requests from NEBCO were all approved, and include the following:

Amending the city’s Comprehensive Plan to change land south of River Road on both sides of railroad tracks owned by Burlington Northern Railroad (BNSF Railway) in the sections 25, 26, 35 and 36 in Township 17 North from Rural Residential/Agriculture to Lake and River Residential designation.

Changing the zoning designation land south of River Road on the east side of railroad tracks owned by Burlington Northern Railroad in the sections 25 and 36 in Township 17 North from General Industrial to Rural.

Approval of a preliminary plat map for the Hills Lake Farm residential development, featuring 147 lots on land south of River Road on both sides of railroad tracks owned by Burlington Northern Railroad in the sections 25, 26, 35 and 36 in Township 17 North.

The development company requested several exemptions for the development that Borisow said are common for these types of residential neighborhoods. The exemptions approved include not constructing sidewalks, gutters or curbs; no street lights in the development; and allowing for only one entry-exit road from the neighborhood.

“That is pretty common in lake and river residential. We are planning on amending the (Universal Development Code) to change that,” he noted.

Borisow said changing land from general industrial to rural is quite unusual in his experience.

“It was a very strange tale. Typically, you wouldn’t see that, going from industrial to rural. (Planning Director) Jennifer Dam was unsure where that came from … it was a strange one, going from general industrial to rural,” Borisow added.

In the staff report to the Planning Commission, Dam explained some of the background of the issue.

“The area is developed with a sand excavation facility. The immediately surrounding area is zoned R, Rural. The history of the zoning for this piece of property, the legal description and the ordinance could not be located,” Dam wrote in the staff report. “(The) area north of Hills Farm Road is zoned GI, General Industrial and contains vacant land, the south bypass, the Lincoln Premium Poultry feed mill. The area to the east is zoned R, Rural and is undeveloped. The area to the southwest is developed with a residential sand pit lake. The area to the west is being excavated. The developer is proposing a residential development as the excavation of the sand is nearly complete.”

Borisow noted that the new development was in line with what the City of Fremont as well as the Planning Commission members are looking for in regard to housing developments in the city.

Several other neighborhoods are already in varying stages of construction, including the Sun Ridge neighborhood east of Luther Road and sandwiched between Military Avenue and Jack Sutton Drive; as well as the Morningside Pointe neighborhood, which is located south of Morningside Road and east of the southern terminus of Luther Road.

“I think — especially being in a valley like we are — it makes sense for a lot of these lake developments. They seem to sell out pretty quickly … there is a demand for this,” Borisow added. “My guess would be, because it is so expensive to build on a lake lot, typically — and especially with these lots sizes — these would be upper scale and more expensive homes. Which, that fills a niche. The recent developments we’ve approved have been more aimed at middle class (buyers).”

If the city council approves all elements of the development, Borisow said construction on the development could begin in summer of 2024, but nothing has been finalized.