Days after a fourth-grade male student brought a handgun to Milliken Park Elementary School, the Fremont Police Department was called to Johnson Crossing Academic Center for an alleged threat that turned out to be false, district officials said.

Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard verified the incident in an email to the Fremont Tribune on Feb. 10, explaining the details of the incident. The Tribune learned of the incident after speaking with a parent of a student at the school.

“On Jan. 30, at 6 p.m., there was a threat that was reported and investigated by the FPD. Rather quickly, after talking to several students that had shared information, it was determined by the PD that there was not a viable threat,” Shepard said. “Information was sent to parents of JCAC students by Principal Brent Harrill that evening.”

Fremont Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff said officers were called to the school over a, “he said, she said” situation involving an alleged threat.

“We did an investigation, and we were unable to substantiate the threat,” Bottorff added.

No arrests were made.

Shepard stressed that teachers, staff and administrators at all FPS schools and facilities take all threats very seriously, and work hard to keep students safe and immediately respond to any hint of a threat.

“With this particular situation, a parent and their student shared with an administrator that the student had heard from another student who heard from another student that a student was going to bring a gun to school,” Shepard explained of the incident. “We thanked the student for telling an adult and for the student and their parents being willing to share information with us. Students were not in the school at that time and there was no lockdown initiated.”

Shepard also said police investigators acted fast in their probe, resulting in the determination the threat was not credible.

“(Police) quickly realized the threat was not a viable threat, but rather information being shared between students related to seeing a police officer in the building earlier in the afternoon,” he added.

In his message to parents, Harrill wrote that school officials immediately contacted the police department.

“Good evening, this is Brent Harrill, principal at Johnson Crossing. Shortly after 6 p.m. this evening, a potential threat was reported by a student at Johnson Crossing Academic Center. Police were immediately called and began investigating. Based on their investigation, it was determined that the threat did not have credibility,” Harrill wrote in the message to parents. Thank you to the student that reported this potential threat.”

Harrill then reminded parents of the district’s safety motto, “If you see something, say something — If you know something, tell an adult.”

The Jan. 30 incident was only three days after an observant teacher at Milliken Park Elementary School noticed an unusual gathering of students, and after intervening, discovered a male fourth-grade student had a semi-automatic handgun in his backpack that had a loaded magazine inserted in it, but no round in the firing chamber.

After the discovery of the gun on Thursday, Jan. 27, the student was taken to the school’s administrative office and Fremont police were called the school at about 8:15 a.m. The handgun was taken into custody as evidence and the student was transferred to his parents and not arrested.

As of Feb. 8, the police investigation into the gun incident had not been completed nor sent to Dodge County Attorney Pam Hopkins. On Feb. 10, Bottorff said Hopkins had contact the department and investigator on the case seeking information.

Hopkins did not return a telephone call seeking comment about the Jan. 27 gun in school incident.

Shepard said the district is fully invested in student safety and wellbeing.

“We talk with students and staff about safety on a regular basis and continue to rely on information that is shared with us. Every threat, no matter how vague, is immediately shared with law enforcement and investigated fully,” he said. “We are fortunate in Fremont to have a relationship with our students, families, staff and the community where people are willing to share information. We are also extremely fortunate to have a law enforcement community — FPD and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office — that takes all threats seriously, which leads to a safer school district and community.”