The seven members of the newly formed Fremont Municipal Inland Port Authority Board hosted their second meeting on Wednesday, May 24, and heard detailed reports on the massive project from numerous officials and consultants.

The all-day seminar began at 9 a.m. and was scheduled to go until at least 3 p.m. The Tribune attended most of the pre-lunch seminars, which were hosted inside the First State Bank conference center at 1005 E. 23rd St.

Among the attendees were Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders, the city’s planning director — Jennifer Dam — and Jeff Shanahan, director of the city’s Department of Utilities. Megan Skiles, executive of the Greater Fremont Development Foundation, was also on hand, along with representatives from nationally renowned site planning engineering firm Burns McDonnell.

Presentations were given on the zoning of the land; utility access; grants available to assist funding; rail site development, site development and master planning; port authorities and their role in the national supply chain; the Nebraska Open Meetings Act; and an overview of the Nebraska Department of Transportation system.

Former Nebraska governor Dave Heineman, chairman of the new board, said the opportunities presented by the new inland port are many, noting that the 1,500-acre parcel of land tabbed for the inland port is very unique to Fremont and Dodge County — a part of Eastern Nebraska that has open, developable land.

“One advantage we have here in Fremont and Dodge County is we have a lot of land. Omaha doesn’t have this amount of land to develop,” Heineman said during a break from the morning session of the board. “What we want to do is get everything in place so we can be a player.”

The 1,500-acre plot of land currently tabbed for the new inland port lies immediately east of U.S. Highway 275 with the southwest corner of the land near the on-ramp from Morningside Road onto the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 275. The land extends north and east, and currently has an estimated five to six residences within its boundaries.

On April 27, the governing board of the Fremont Inland Port Authority elected officers. All seven members were jointly chosen and appointed by Mayor Joey Spellerberg and the Fremont City Council; along with Dodge County Supervisor Bob Missel and the Dodge County Board of Supervisors in late March and early April.

Joining Heineman on the board are: Fred Mytty, secretary; Paul Vaughan, vice-chairman; and Steve Pribnow, treasurer; Christy Fiala, Joe Sajevic and Jennifer Greunke are also on the board.

Port Authority board under Open Meetings ActAt the start of the Wednesday meeting, board vice chairman Paul Vaughan gave a presentation on the Nebraska Open Meetings Act, and explained that the Inland Port Authority Board is subject to the law and all its legal interpretations.

Vaughan said the board’s meeting notice and agenda will be posted inside the Fremont city Municipal Building and the Dodge County Courthouse three days prior to each meeting; and it will be advertised in the Fremont Tribune. The meetings will all be open to the public, he added.

“We will not do things in secret because the public has a right to know what we are doing. Because we were appointed by the mayor and the county, we fall under the Open Meetings Act,” he explained. “We do have to allow public participation, but not public comment all the time.”

The board will also have the minutes or record of proceedings maintained by board Secretary Fred Mytty, who will compile them after each meeting and make them available to the public in the future.

Vaughan also warned the board members that adherence to the Open Meetings Act is not an option, and is mandatory. Violations of the law could lead to complaints from members of the public, which if found to be valid, could possibly lead a judge to invalidate decisions made outside the parameters of the law.

“If we don’t comply with the law, members of the public can appeal any action we take. It is really important everything we do is public,” Vaughan said. “We cannot meet in secret, we can’t meet outside of regular meetings and make decisions.”

Rezoning of land still in worksFremont Planning Director Jennifer Dam updated the board and meeting attendees on the status of proposed zoning changes that will allow the inland port’s 1,500 acres to be better prepared for possible incoming companies and development.

Dam told attendees that portions of the proposed changes to the land use zoning for 1,500 acres of land were partially approved by the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, May 9, with the remainder of the changes to be discussed on May 30.

Two items related to the new Inland Port Authority land on the May 9 agenda included an ordinance to change the wording and text of the city’s Unified Development Code to establish a Port Authority Zoning District; and an ordinance changing the zoning in the 1,500-acre area from rural to port authority zoning.

The agenda item to change the Unified Development Code wording was approved in a first reading in a unanimous 8-0 vote. However, because the May 9 meeting was already four hours long, at about 11:10 p.m., Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan made a motion to end the meeting due to him being tired and continue the items left on the agenda to the Tuesday, May 30, meeting.

Dam said the second zoning agenda item for the Inland Port land, to rezone the land is scheduled to be addressed and possibly voted on for a first reading by the city council on May 30.

The immediate goal for the city and the port authority board, Dam explained, was to get a head start on the planning of the area by rezoning it now. She told attendees and board members that some residents of the 1,500-acre zone had expressed opposition to the zoning changes, calling them premature.

Heineman assured board members and attendees that he and Spellerberg had made efforts to reach out to residents in the area, assuring those landowners that the Inland Port Authority has no power of eminent domain and there are no plans to, “take land.”

“The mayor and I were at the planning commission meeting (in April) and we met some of the residents to try to alleviate their concerns. I understand where they are coming from. (We) have talked to several homeowners to assure them of our intentions,” Heineman explained. “They will eventually have to make a decision whether or not they want to remain (in the area). We have no intention of forcing them to move out.”

Heineman also admitted that for some of the landowners in the 1,500-acre area, the news of the inland port is somewhat new and surprising despite the project having been discussed vigorously for at least two years.

“In all fairness to the homeowners, something like this has been going on for the past two years,” he said of planning discussions. “Not everyone is aware of everything the government does. The recent activity is the first time they’ve become aware of this.”

Site preparation, master plan key stepsDue to the high expectations from city officials and elected leaders in Fremont and Dodge County, the pre-planning, site preparation and master planning for the inland port is an extremely critical phase of the eight- to 15-year project.

Courtney Dunbar, a planning expert who is the director of site selection for engineering consulting firm Burns McDonnell, gave a lengthy and in-depth presentation on how important it is for local officials and the inland port authority board to act quickly on a wide-ranging list of critical questions and infrastructure needs.

Dunbar told attendees that to attract large corporations, big firms and other developers to the inland port project, they must act quickly to lay the groundwork of utilities, permitting and zoning so those businesses can make decisions about locating to the site.

“We cannot develop sites if we do not have information sufficient to determine if the site can be viable for development,” Dunbar said. “We want to be prudent, responsible and get to the stage where we can play. Master planning is the most important thing we need to do with this project. Master planning allows us to refine the target (businesses).”

How to achieve that preparedness, Dunbar explained, includes getting information ready for potential investor companies and firms regarding the zoning of the land; the current and future utility connectivity of the site to electricity, natural gas, water and wastewater treatment; permitting assurances and also access to transportation infrastructure such as rail, highways and possibly airports.

“Permits are no joke. Never assume you can achieve permitting,” she added. “We’re also going to possibly have flood plan (issues) and wetlands (issues). I am not in favor of pre-mature platting the land. It needs to be flexible.”

What types of industry land in the inland port zone is still unknown, but Dunbar said the area at the moment appears to favor logistics and warehouse facilities as opposed to large manufacturing facilities.

Utilities access a major issueJeff Shanahan, Fremont’s director of utilities, followed Dunbar’s presentation and gave extensive details on the current utilities capabilities Fremont can offer as well as what might be needed to develop the inland port land into usable sites for industry.

Shanahan said providing electricity to the inland port will be a challenge in large part due to the reality that the proposed businesses, which are preliminarily examining the land for use would need electrical capacity and natural gas equal to the entire usage for the whole city of Fremont each day.

The inland port land is also not sufficiently connected with electrical delivery infrastructure to the city’s power generation apparatus and facilities, which he noted will require the Omaha Public Power District to provide 90% of the electricity to the inland port.

“There is currently limited availability of electricity into the inland port. That’ll all need to be worked out as we learn more. OPPD is going to have a major impact on the electrical service to the port authority,” he explained. “These people (investors) are coming in asking for 100 megawatts (per day) just for themselves. That’s as much as the entire city uses at peak use.”

Aside from electrical connectivity, Shanahan said providing water to the site will also be challenging and require additional infrastructure to be constructed to provide that water, as well as get wastewater out of the site to the city’s treatment facility.

Shanahan said the city currently pumps 13.5 million gallons of water per day with a maximum capacity to pump 22 million gallons per day. The city is permitted under state regulations to pump as much as 50 million gallons a day, but does not have the ability to do that at this time.

The city would need to install a new horizontal “spider-web” well in the future to accommodate water needs for the inland port, as well as construct an additional water treatment and filtration facility for the new well.

“We are good for now (with water), but with development, there are going to be significant demands on our system. The port authority has extreme water needs,” he said. “But, we have a lot of room to grow.”