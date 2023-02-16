An extremely controversial proposed animal control ordinance presented to the Fremont City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 14, was approved in its first reading, but council members stressed the document is not final and that they want public input to make it better in the coming weeks.

Under state law, the ordinance is not finalized into the city law until the proposal is read three different times and voted to be approved at each of the three readings.

Although the first reading was approved on Tuesday, multiple city council members, Fremont Police Chief Jeff Elliott and Mayor Joey Spellerberg said the version presented Tuesday was not final, and they wanted residents to provide input and revisions to the proposal.

Spellerberg, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, urged city residents, animal lovers and anyone interested to take their ideas, suggestions and proposed revisions to their individual city council member who represents their home ward. He said no public input meeting has been scheduled, but law enforcement, city staff and elected officials want public input.

“I would highly encourage residents to reach out to their individual city council member with revisions or suggestions. We still have two more readings of this (proposed ordinance),” Spellerberg said on Wednesday.

The proposal presented on Feb. 14 did not match the one posted on the original city council agenda on Friday, Feb. 10, because it did not follow state requirements, said Elliott. That was, he added, because he did not know a “red-line” version of the document with the proposed changes listed in red ink was required to be posted.

Elliott said he was informed of the lack of a “red-lined” version of the proposed ordinance in the days before Tuesday’s meeting, and he worked frantically to get a copy to residents and council members with the corrected, “red-line” text and changes for the Feb. 14 meeting. He gave a copy to council members and it is online on the city’s website.

“What you have before you is a revised, rewritten version of the proposed animal control ordinance. We began work on a red-line version which we completed this morning (Feb. 14). Just recently, in November, the county attorney advised us they could not prosecute dangerous dog violations under state stature because the city did not have a valid appeals process,” Elliott explained. “The moral of the story is we have no (enforceable) dangerous dog statute, state or local. This (proposed) ordinance started four years ago, I and several council members…we worked on that and produced a draft. This is a collaborative effort by a number of people. I cannot tell you have many revisions this ordinance has gone through, literally dozens. It has been through the wringer. There are going to be changes some of you, or some of the audience, wants. Ultimately that will be (your) decision on what you want. Ultimately it is up to you folks on what you want. If people have issues, contact their council member and we’ll get together and try to deal with it.”

According to Elliott, the city’s animal ordinance has gone through chaotic controversies since the last updated animal ordinance was approved by the city council in 2014. Elliott noted that the city currently does not have an enforceable animal control ordinance, in part because sections of the 2014 ordinance were ruled unconstitutional by a county judge as well as a legal opinion invalidating the appeals process in the old ordinance.

“That ordinance was on the books for a couple of years before it became obvious there were a number of problems,” he added. “One of the problems was there were elements of the dangerous dog policy that were not addressed.”

Elliott said city police began to enforce animal control laws under state codes, but he learned that because there was no appeals process at the city level, those cases could not be and would not be prosecuted by the Dodge County Attorney.

After Elliott’s presentation, nearly a dozen residents and council members chimed in on the proposed ordinance, most of them with passionate complaints and angry opinions on the proposed ordinance.

Some residents said the proposal for deeming a family dog as “vicious” or “dangerous” was problematic and unfair. Others cited state law that designates a pet as a person’s private property, and the proposed ordinance may violate that state right of ownership of a pet when it comes to a pet being seized by law enforcement.

A group of women who described themselves as cat lovers also decried the ordinance, with many pointing out what they felt were false or incomplete statements in the ordinance about feral cats, unattended cats and other elements of feline life. Others claimed no veterinarian nor Humane Society officials were consulted in the crafting of the proposal.

Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan also criticized the ordinance, as did many other council members, lamenting the specifics of the proposal in several areas.

Vaughan said he had “found enough oddities,” in the proposal to give him pause, and said the proposed ordinance contained “weird things” that were “semi-strange” in his opinion.

Before the council voted 8-0 to approve the first reading, Spellerberg stressed the urgency of the matter in his final comments on the issue, noting that the city does not have a valid, enforceable animal control ordinance in place currently.

“I appreciated all of the comments tonight focused on the ordinance and focused on how we can solve this. Chief Elliott was very clear: we have to have urgency on this. We’ve had four years of looking at this already,” Spellerberg said on Tuesday. “I think we all have to accept is that through this process, we are probably going to get to an ordinance where will not have complete agreement by every single person on every single thing in this ordinance. There are so many details, there is going to have to be something at the end we accept and can move forward with. My challenge is, we have to have something. Let’s work to make that happen.”

Ward 1 Council Member Paul Von Behren, himself a veterinarian, said he had mixed feelings about voting to approve the first reading, but noted that there was a large sense of urgency with the issue and city leaders must be forced to deal with this sooner than later.

Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis said the city may need an animal control commission, but also said a working city animal control ordinance is needed.

“It is definitely a touchy subject. What I would propose is we pass a first reading of this. Chief Elliott has made it clear, he wants input. If anyone wants to make changes to this, I think we are open for an extreme amount of changes, but now, we have to do it,” Ellis said. “As a council, we could pass the first reading tonight, then let’s pull out the barometer and see where we are at the second reading. We do need a commission, but Chief Elliott needs something to work with. Pass the first reading tonight, and then let’s see just how much we can get accomplished in the next two weeks.”