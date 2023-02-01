Probe into student with gun ongoing

Fremont Police Capt. Kurt Bottorff said the investigation into a student who brought a gun to Milliken Park Elementary School last week is ongoing.

“There is nothing new to report. I talked to the investigating detective, and he is still doing all his paperwork and making sure ‘i’s are dotted and ‘t’s crossed,” Bottorff said. “Nobody has been arrested, and once the report is finished, it will be sent to the county prosecutor who will decide whether or not a parent or the student is charged with anything.”

The incident occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26, and resulted in no injuries and no threats to any students or staff. Fremont Police were called to Milliken Park Elementary School at about 8:15 that morning after a student was discovered to be in possession of a handgun. The firearm had a magazine inserted into it, but no live round was in the gun’s firing chamber.

According to press releases from both the Fremont Public Schools and the Fremont Police Department, officials from both entities said the student did not realize he had brought a real handgun to the school.

Hope Pierce, a spokesperson for the Fremont Public Schools, stated in a press release the unloaded handgun was found in the backpack of a fourth grade student and found after a homeroom teacher monitoring the students saw something suspicious. The teacher escorted the student to the administrative office at the school, noting that the child did not resist and was fully compliant with the teacher and staff.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Fremont Public Schools Superintendent Mark Shepard said he was proud of school staff, students and law enforcement for handling the incident quickly and safely, resulting in no threats and no injuries to anyone.

“It was 100% resolved last week. We have safety protocols in place, we followed the protocols and at no time was any students or staff threatened or injured,” Shepard said. “After any incident of this type, we’ll do a follow-up discussion on possible areas where we could improve our protocols.”