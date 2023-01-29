PROGRESS: Work on new Cedar Bluffs school building slightly delayed

Officials with the Cedar Bluffs Public Schools are hoping construction on a new multi-purpose building that will ease over-crowding will be completed in time for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said construction on the more than 21,000-square foot structure has begun with the pouring of the concrete foundation, however due to inclement weather, work is behind schedule at the moment by 11 days.

“We’re hoping we can get in there by August. They’ve gotten all the groundwork done and the concrete foundation, but we are about at least 10 to 11 days behind schedule,” Ptomey said in a telephone interview. “If it is not completed on time, it depends on how much work is left. If it is just a few weeks, we could delay the start of the school year. If it is several months or longer, we may start school and continue the current system we are using now.”

The project to build the new 21,600-square-foot extra building will cost the district $3.5 million, and Ptomey said, be paid for with a combination of district savings built up over many years as well as almost $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.

Many students currently eat their lunch meal in their classrooms, which is not ideal, Ptomey added. There are about 480 students at the school from grades pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

According to district planning documents, the new building will house a new kitchen, new cafeteria and also serve as an auxiliary gymnasium.

When the kitchen and cafeteria are not in use for school meals, Ptomey said the space can be converted to a competition-size gym with a full basketball court.

Planned to be located on the west side of the current school structure, the district has a goal of connecting the new structure with the existing school via a covered, enclosed hallway.

“It is a new cafeteria and kitchen with a multi-purpose room. The multi-purpose room will be our auxiliary gym,” Ptomey said. “It’ll help us get through lunch better. We currently start serving at 10:40 a.m. and serve until 1:10 p.m. We are constantly making food.”

The new kitchen and cafeteria will be used for only pre-kindergarten through sixth grade student meals, freeing up the current middle school and high school students to be the only students eating in the current cafeteria.

“I think everybody is pretty excited about the new facility. It’ll be nice. We’ll be able to spend less time having lunch time. Hopefully it will increase instructional time, shortening lunch period and having more instruction,” Ptomey added. “We don’t have enough space for our youth programs, our JV programs. It is a mess. This will allow us to have a lot more room.”