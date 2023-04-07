Hundreds of Fremont Public Schools students who owe lunch money debt will have those bills wiped clean after a generous targeted donation from the owners of local home healthcare business, Promedcare.

Andrew and Tiffany Foxhoven are donating $2,500 to the Fremont Public Schools in an effort to help reduce food insecurity in the district. The couple and their business are also donating $2,500 to Care Corps’ Lifehouse food pantry in Fremont.

The $2,500 donation to FPS is on the agenda for the Monday, April 10, meeting of the FPS Board of Education. All donations greater than $500 to the district require a vote-approval by the board.

Foxhoven, who co-owns Promedcare with his wife, said the duo feels blessed to be able to help the community, which he noted is outrageously generous on many levels.

“This is the first year we’ve donated. We did $2,500 (to FPS) and an additional $2,500 to Lifehouse to help fill their food pantry,” Andrew said. “We’ve heard so much about the food insecurity that so many families are facing right now, so we as a team were talking about how we could help. I don’t know who came up with the idea.”

Many students, who are facing economic difficulties, find themselves in debt with lunch bills from the schools. When a student seeks a meal, if they are unable to pay at the time, they are still provided food, but a fee is registered.

Andrew Foxhoven said he and his wife, as well as employees at the business they’ve owned since 2016, wanted to help those students and families move on with their lives, being able to graduate and not face hurdles due to lunch or school meal debt.

“A lot of these kids are not expected to graduate until they pay their debt and for many of these families, it is a real challenge to pay their lunch bill,” he explained. “We said, ‘why not help there where we can.’ The Fremont community has blessed us, and we felt a desire to help where we could.”

The $2,500 donation to FPS will not erase the total district-wide school meal debt amount, Andrew noted, but he said the donation, “will make a dent.”

“There is a fair amount more of (lunch debt) and we were just trying to make a dent in (that debt),” he said. “Last year at our business after-hours event, we donated to Habitat for Humanity and the Fremont Veterans Coalition. We just kind of change each year depending on where our teams’ hearts are at that moment … where we can help out.”

Promedcare has offices in Fremont, Columbus, Blair and Norfolk. The business provides a range of home healthcare services such as elder care, mental health assistance and therapy, respiratory care and equipment as well as other medical needs.

“I think it is extremely important of our community to remember the blessings they have and to help share, and we see that constantly,” Andrew said of the Fremont charity efforts. “We see that in events, fundraisers and groups that are out there helping the community.”