Public comment proposal cancelled

A proposal to limit the public’s ability to comment on certain agenda items at Fremont City Council meetings was axed on Tuesday night, Dec. 27, after public outcry that the proposal would muzzle residents.

The item was placed on the Dec. 27 agenda with the signatures of six of the eight members of the city council: Lori Lathrop, James Vaughan, Dev Sookram, Vern Gibson, Sally Ganem and Mark Jensen.

The proposal was removed from the agenda altogether in a 6-2 vote, which was initiated by a motion from Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan.

“To be clear, this is not a tabling or a continuation to a later date, it is an outright removal of said proposed ordinance,” Vaughan said. “The City of Fremont does have a problem with excessive removal of consent agenda items, which bogs down our process. These agenda removals are primarily the work of a very few members of our community.”

According to the proposal, citizens would have not been allowed to remove items from the consent agenda to enable public comment and discussion on those items. Consent agenda items are usually considered routine and non-controversial, do not include a debate and which are voted on as one item.

Under current city council policies, any member of the public can request a consent agenda item be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda to enable public comments and questions about the proposed issues or actions in the agenda item.

In his request to remove the agenda item and proposed change, Vaughan said any citizen who wants to question a consent agenda item in the future can do so by - in his opinion - being proactive and making inquiries before a council meeting. He said city staff and council members would be happy and do their best to respond.

“The city wants and needs input from the public,” Vaughan added.

The vote to remove the item was approved by Jensen, Lathrop, Sookram, Vaughan, Gibson and Ganem. Council members Glen Ellis and Paul Von Behren voted no and wanted to keep the item on the agenda.

Jensen, who became council president on Dec. 13, said the removal was, “a good move at this time.”

“There are other avenues available to use for dealing with abuses of this privilege,” Jensen added.

During the Dec. 13 meeting of the city council, multiple items were removed from the consent agenda at the request of former city council members Susan Jacobus and Brad Yerger, resulting in nearly 30 minutes of discussion and debate over the assorted items.

During the Dec. 13, several members of the city council seemed visibly annoyed at the repeated questions from both Yerger and Jacobus, with Vaughan twice stating he felt like Yerger’s complaints were moot and proposing to ignore his requests.

The Dec. 27 letter in the staff report about the proposal said the process of removing items from the consent agenda was not, “formatted for smooth and productive discussion.”

“It has become apparent to many Council Members and many in the community that our Council Meetings are not currently formatted for smooth and productive discussion of the important topics brought before us,” the letter stated. “Too much time and energy is being consumed by unnecessary inquiry and debate of routine matters, which ultimately take away from the Council’s ability to adequately discuss and debate the more impactful items facing our community.”

“We are proposing that future concerns regarding items comprising the Consent Agenda be brought forth to City staff and or the appropriate Council member for potential resolution before Council meetings. In the event resolution or clarity is not achieved in time, any member of Council, the City Administrator or the Mayor can still add the item to the regular agenda for further discussion.”

The agenda item was criticized by many community members on social media, and drew a large crowd to the Tuesday-after-Christmas council meeting.

However, because it was removed from the agenda, there was no discussion allowed about the issue in Tuesday night’s meeting, a move that irritated former city council member Brad Yerger, who said he was opposed to the proposal and felt it would have muzzled the public.

In a telephone interview with the Fremont Tribune on Dec. 28, Yerger said he believes the city has in the past included too many issues or actions on the consent agenda which in his opinion did not belong there, but rather should be put on the regular agenda so they can be discussed by the public.

Yerger also alleged the item was placed on the Dec. 27 meeting agenda as an alleged way to sneak it by the public during a meeting following the Christmas holiday when many resident’s attention is elsewhere.

“I really thought the way that was handled was a real slap in the face to the public. That agenda came out with that being on there the Wednesday before Christmas. People I know spent an inordinate amount time between when that came out and during the Christmas holiday to get ready for the (Dec. 27) meeting when they were going to speak,” Yerger said. “For the council to take action to pull that before the public that was in the room got a chance to speak…that was disgraceful. In my opinion, they could have done the same thing with a motion to continue indefinitely…it has the same effect. But then, the public would have had a chance to speak.”

Yerger also said the proposal was an “infringement of (the public’s) opportunity to discuss items placed on the consent agenda.”

“Historically, a lot of things have been placed on the consent agenda that don’t belong there,” he added. “That staff has made considerable improvements since we’ve been working hard on this. I’ve been the one bringing this up, because I worked on this at a large corporation for 45 years. Words matter. The choice or words or absence of words (in ordinances or resolutions) are important. When you don’t let the public speak to the item when the public is in the room, I think that is inappropriate. It was clear from what Vaughan and Jensen said, they are not done with this issue.”

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg said he did not believe any new, re-done version of the proposed ordinance amendment would arise at the council again. He also said input from the public was critical to the city council and staff do for the city.

“After reconsideration and looking at our current ordinances, it is not anything we want to do in the city…not to restrict speech in any way,” Spellerberg said. “I think council members Vaughan and Jensen just removed it and we’ll move on. We have to work together as a council as a city to deal with these issues in the future. We have to have (public feedback), we are one community and it is important to everyone (on the city council).”