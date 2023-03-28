The Fremont City Council has a busy meeting slated for Tuesday, March 28, with a public hearing about the city’s one- and six-year street repair plans as well as several other agenda items of importance.

In addition to that public hearing, other agenda items include the appointment of seven officials to the newly created inland port authority board; the expected approval of Justin Zetterman as the permanent director of public works; and a series of other routine items that need approval.

The council meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., following the usual end-of-the-month public comment period which kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

During the Tuesday, March 14, council meeting, Zetterman, currently the city’s interim director of public works, presented a draft of the city’s one- and six-year street improvement plan. The plans include 2023 projects as well as hoped to be completed projects for the five years after 2023.

Zetterman told the council on March 14 he was bringing the document to them for their review, with an end goal of the council providing him and his staff with feedback so they could incorporate those ideas and suggestions into the final plan to be approved at the March 28 meeting of the city council.

According to a staff report on the plan, the document is required under state statutes.

“The One- and Six-Year Plan will include all roadway improvements, new roads and improvements to existing roads, and trails planned for the next six years. The One and Six Year Plan does not allocate funds or authorize any given project,” officials stated in the staff report.

Seven new projects were listed in the one-year plan. Among those are the Bell Street viaduct/bridge repairs; year one of the 23rd Street traffic signal improvement project; Lincoln Avenue asphalt overlay; the annual pavement rehabilitation work that is done each year; Howard Street South construction; the Old 275 and Downing Street traffic signal improvement project; and the Jack Sutton Drive pedestrian crossing project.

Numerous “carry-over” projects started in 2022 were also listed to be completed in 2023, including: North Lincoln Avenue and 29th Street in the city’s new Tech Park; the Rawhide Creek Trail; unfinished projects from the 2022 street rehabilitation project; the Clarkson Street asphalt overlay; and the bond payments for the Southeast Fremont Beltway.

Some city council members questioned why a project to rectify flooding problems at the intersection of Clarmar Avenue and First Street was not included in the plans for 2023.

Zetterman told those questioning the priority of projects that with the Bell Street viaduct/bridge repair project slated for seven months in 2023 – completely closing the key bridge – the Clarmar Avenue project was not feasible.

Zetterman up for permanent public works job

In other business, the council will consider appointing Zetterman, 51, to the permanent position of city engineer and public works director.

Zetterman has been with the city since fall of 2022 after leaving his former job at the City of Omaha. Prior to working for the City of Omaha, he worked at the City of Fremont as city engineer — being hired in January 2014.

Zetterman was formerly a project engineer with Olsson and Associates. He was also a project manager with E&A Consulting Group from 2001 to 2008, and at the time, was completing his master’s degree in civil engineering/transportation planning and community and regional planning. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and associate’s degree in drafting technology.

Appointments of seven to inland port board

The Fremont City Council is expected to approve the appointments of seven community business leaders and other prominent officials — including former Nebraska Gov. Dave Heineman — as board members for the new inland port authority board of directors.

The group was selected by Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg on Friday, March 24, to be part of the inaugural inland port authority board.

Expected to be approved for appointment along with Heineman, are:

48-year former Dodge County Clerk Fred Mytty

Christy Fiala, executive director of the Fremont Area United Way

Paul Vaughan, retired district court judge and former Dodge County attorney

Joe Sajevic, former Fremont High School principal and former executive director of the FPS Foundation

Steve Pribnow, a CPA who is a managing partner for Erickson & Brooks CPAs

Jennifer Greunke, project and implementation manager at Brandt Holdings Agriculture

In addition to the seven board members, Megan Skiles, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council, will act as an adviser to the seven-member committee.

The appointments of the seven board members, which was done in conjunction with the Dodge County Supervisors and Supervisor Chairman Bob Missel, are scheduled to be considered for approval at the Dodge County Supervisors, on Wednesday, April 5.