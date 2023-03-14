A possible drainage improvement project for southeast Fremont is the subject of an upcoming public town hall intended to gather feedback from residents and provide information on the potential project.

Justin Zetterman, interim director of public works for the City of Fremont, said information on the Dodge County Elkhorn Township Drainage Improvement Project is scheduled from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Johnson Crossing Academic Center on the southeast side of Fremont.

The proposed $55 million project is in the very early stages of planning, Zetterman said, as city officials and others involved work on grant proposals that will be submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Those grants could fund 75% of the project if approved, meaning local entities such as the City of Fremont, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and Dodge County would only need to come up with 25 percent of the costs.

“We will be having an open house-style public meeting where people can come in and learn about what the project could be,” Zetterman added. “It is drainage system improvements. We’d be looking at over-sizing the sewer system at Clarmar Avenue and First Street. We’d also be looking at widening the drainage ditch (along Luther Road) all the way to the (U.S. 275) highway. The purpose of all this is to get the water out of town faster.”

In an informational flier sent to residents and others, project partners explain how the Fremont area and Dodge County have, “historically suffered from repeated flooding, with the 2019 flood causing widespread damage and evacuation.”

The grant funds sought from FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program will allow officials to, “evaluate the existing conditions, identify alternatives and develop a flood mitigation program.”

Zetterman said while the project is in its earliest phases of merely seeking funding, if all monies for the project are eventually secured, construction could potentially begin in 2026. The work would require at least three to five years of construction, he theorized, before the project was completed.

Because the project would include many elements, officials are seeking the public’s input on the project.

Among the possible elements are: construction of a large sewer renovation and expansion at the intersection of Clarmar Avenue and First Street; the widening of the drainage ditch – which runs from the intersection of Military Avenue and Luther Road to the city’s electrical generation plant, then veering southeast behind luxury apartments Fremont Commons to U.S. Highway 275; and also potential culvert installations underneath the highway.

“Public input is important to the project, and the project team will strive to obtain public feedback on proposed alternatives and provide how input influenced decisions,” officials stated in the informational flier.

Zetterman said the city needs to look to the future growth of the community in assessing needs for better water removal during big storms.

“We want water to get out faster, pushing it to the east of the city. (The project) would help a lot with storms, especially if we get a 100-year storm. The current system is designed for 80 to 90 percent of the storms we get.”

For now, Zetterman said he will be working with project engineers from JEO Consulting Group as well as Dodge County and the LPNNRD to get the grant proposals in order to submit to FEMA.

“We will still have to plan out all the funding. At this point, we don’t have that worked out yet,” he added.