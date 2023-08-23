Have been asked lately, especially by those friends I haven’t seen for a while, “How’s retirement?” I usually smile, nod and answer back, “I’m figuring it out.”

It seems I say that quite a bit for a pat answer to life’s questions. Haven’t we all spent most of our time figuring things out—help from above included—while doing the best that we can in the process of living.

Saying this to someone, or even to myself, causes me to stop, reflect on the question and usually do that smile-and-nod thing with perhaps even a shrug.

Taking it one day at a time and going with the flow is usually all we got. Now granted, I haven’t every second of my days past been this cavalier. Oh no, my dears, no I haven’t. Being an entrepreneur by trade and nature has generally had me thinking outside the box, five steps ahead in most situations That was a terrifically fun ride, albeit not sustainable—also known as “youth.” Yes, alas, my years on this earth have changed that a bit. Every year I get a little older it seems that “figuring it out” is a much calmer, gentler path with the attribute of being the same yet different. A more chill way of doing it so to speak.

Ah, yes. Getting older has so much to do with that. The projects that would loom large over my head to be done still need to be done, don’t get me wrong, they just don’t loom any more. Instead, the projects sort of lovingly hover in and out and around my thoughts. I know they’ll get done, I just don’t know when. And I’m all right with that. Whodathunk.

So there you have it. Figuring out this retirement thing is pretty cool after all. Oh, and all our babies are the sweetest, loveliest, most cherished bonuses at this time of life and possibly the biggest reason why said projects don’t matter as much—just saying.

Guess that part is figured out and it feels perfect.