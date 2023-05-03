Officials with the federal Bureau of Prisons have announced the potential release date of former Dodge County Attorney Oliver Glass.

According to information posted to the Bureau of Prisons website, Glass is tentatively scheduled to be released from U.S. Penitentiary Leavenworth on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023.

Glass has been an inmate at the all-male prison since late-March. The facility is a medium security penitentiary in the federal Bureau of Prisons system. The prison has two segments — the penitentiary and a satellite security camp with a combined total of 1,849 inmates.

The facility has an infamous history and has housed notorious criminals such as former NFL quarterback Michael Vick; now-dead Boston Irish mobster James “Whitey” Bulger; Prohibition era gangster George “Machine Gun” Kelly; and Al Capone’s main nemesis in Prohibition-era Chicago, George “Bugs” Moran.

Glass plead guilty to conspiracy to commit deprivation of rights under color of law on Nov. 21, 2022, following an almost two-year investigation.

U.S. District Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Glass on Feb. 17 to nine-months in federal prison with no parole on that charge. Glass was also sentenced to serve a one-year term of supervised release and to pay a $3,000 fine.

Glass was the Dodge County attorney from 2011 until March 2021. He was accused of a litany of allegations in relation to claims he cyber stalked the alleged boyfriend — Nathan Schany — of his estranged wife, Katie Glass, in 2020.

The allegations also included claims Glass allegedly worked in conjunction with multiple officials in the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department to engage in a pattern of harassing and surveilling Schany. However, no personnel from either of those agencies has been charged with any crimes.