Efforts by the Fremont Tribune to obtain documents from the City of Fremont and the Nebraska Attorney General Office about former police Sgt. Bradley Hansen have been rejected by both entities.

The Tribune made numerous public records requests for documents related to accusations of alleged sexual assault made against Hansen.

Hansen retired from the Fremont Police Department effective Dec. 1, 2020, after being on a leave of absence from June 4 through Nov. 30, 2020. Fremont Police Department officials refused to respond to questions about whether the Hansen was paid or not while on leave.

He voluntarily surrendered both of his law enforcement certifications to the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice effective May 14, 2021, after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home while on duty. The date of the alleged crime has not been released by officials.

A source who was granted anonymity by the Fremont Tribune told the Tribune that the Fremont Police Department investigated the allegation against Hansen, and that the results of that inquiry were turned over to state authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office.

On Tuesday, March 7, Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Assistant Attorney General Leslie S. Donley responded to a public records request seeking a range of documents about Hansen.

Hilgers and Donley acknowledged the existence of an investigative file, but refused to release its contents.

City denies records, seeks payment for othersThe City of Fremont has also denied the Tribune’s public records requests about the Hansen allegations.

On Feb. 21, the city’s law firm — Adams & Sullivan — sent a response to the Fremont Tribune denying the release of any documents related to the request, citing state statute for their reason.

In response to a second request seeking additional documents related to Hansen, the City of Fremont’s attorneys informed the Tribune that processing the documents would require at least four hours of work form a city employee at the rate of $62 an hour.

Molly Miller, an attorney from Adams & Sullivan who represent the city, asked the Tribune for a payment of $248 before the public records request could be processed.

On Thursday, March 9, the Tribune informed Miller the newspaper would pay the $248 fee to obtain the documents.

Council members mixed on releasing documents

The Fremont Tribune contacted numerous current and former members of the eight-person Fremont City Council to ask if they believed the Hansen records being withheld by the city and the city’s legal counsel should be made public.

One council member, who asked for — and was granted — anonymity by the Tribune said they believed the Hansen records should be available for the public to review.

“I do think the public has a right to know,” the council member said.

Ward 1 Council Member Glen Ellis said he believes the city should make the Hansen records public.

“I think they need to be public. These are public records,” Ellis said.

Brad Yerger, former Ward 4 council member, said he understands there are exceptions to the public records release of certain materials, however he believes the city should be transparent in why they are declining to release documents.

“I do like the ‘innocent ‘til proven guilty’ philosophy. (The city) may have some statutory reasons as to why they are not releasing the records,” Yerger said. “If the investigation has been adjudicated or closed, unless the courts have sealed something, it should be available. If (the city) is not going to reveal the records (to the public), then tell the public why.”

City Council President Mark Jensen, who represents Ward 3, said legally, the city cannot release the records on Hansen.

“If there are not any pending legal charges, we cannot release records pertaining to any employee,” Jensen stressed. “If there are no legal charges, we just can’t do that. We are not allowed to do that (release documents).”

Jensen also said he was not very familiar with the retirement of Hansen, nor the circumstances of his surrendering his law enforcement certifications after being accused of sexual assault.

“I am not terribly familiar with that,” he said of the claims made against Hansen. “If there is anything that needs to be investigated, I’ll leave that up to the county attorney. If there are changes (filed against Hansen), that might change things and documents could be released.”