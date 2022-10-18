Richard B. Register -- Dodge County attorney

Editor’s note: This is the first set of 2022 general election candidate Q&A’s. You can find these in print the next two weeks, with new candidates running each day, or online at fremonttribune.com. There are three candidates for Dodge County attorney: Pam Hopkins- Republican, Richard Register - Democrat and Justin Bignell- Libertarian. Bignell did not submit the answers of the Q&A prior to the press deadline Monday.

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: My family moved to Fremont in 1964 (I was 4 at the time, born in Omaha). Growing up, we lived at 1916 Pearl St., across from Clarmar School. I attended FPS, then Midland (while going to HS), went away for college, UNL (1978-80) then Creighton Law (1981-84). Returning to Fremont in 1984 and working for Dodge County as special counsel charged with dealing with the jail and sheriff scandals. I opened my law office in 1985, later purchasing (1987) my current office building, where we lived above. We purchased our current home on the corner of Military and Nye in 2004.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: Married, Janet Stewart, 37 years. Son, Brian married to Erica. Four grandsons: Brad lives in Fremont with great-granddaughter Sasha. Camden attends Notre Dame, Owen attends Iowa State; and Westin attends Dowling HS (where his mom is vice principal). We have two doggies, Sid and Sam. Moving to Fremont in 1964, Dad worked for Hormel for more than 40 years. My parents were active in the community. Janet is retired, having worked as an attorney and community volunteer. Mom, 91, still actively attends church (Presbyterian), and RTA, veteran’s distribution, and hosts Dad’s Lumber Jills softball team gatherings.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: Attorney. I have owned and operated Register Law Office since 1985. Register Law is a general practice law firm. We handle a broad range of case and areas of law, including criminal, domestic, financial issues, business formations, wills and estates, juvenile law, conducting trial and appellate work. I have mentored my associate attorneys, who have gone on to law enforcement, corporate law/novelist, private practice, public service, and my last associate a district judge. I draw on my mediation training and experience in my profession. More than 20 years teaching law has helped me communicate complex issues with my clients.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: Simply, I made a promise. More than 30 years age I promised by wife, if she would move to my hometown of Fremont, she could be free from fear in her own home and walk safe streets. In the past few years, the institutions in our community charged with providing safety have been challenged by scandal, ripping at the trust and integrity they need to carry out their functions. Reminded of my promise, my wife pointed out my education, training, experience, and more importantly maturity and stability, and I was asked to stop complaining and do something about it.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: From my early days in Fremont, from Boy Scouts, altar boy at Presbyterian Church, to school clubs and newspaper, I have tried to live up to my parents’ examples to give back. For more than 20 years I taught law classes (while full time private practice of law) for Metro Community College. I performed thousands of hours in mediations and chaired the board for Nebraska Mediation Center.

Served: President of MainStreet of Fremont; over 30 year member and decades board member of Izaak Walton League; Downtown Improvement District (now BID) board member; Friends of Library Board; and President Dodge County Bar Association.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: Unlike some who promise to move here, this is my hometown where I live and walk the streets. Living in and actively participating in a community is the cornerstone necessary to understand the needs and hopes of those who call it home. As the others, I attended good schools (mine UNL followed by Creighton Law). I have 37 years running a general law practice. I taught law classes for more than 20 years. But what sets me apart from the others seeking this office are: mediation, mentoring and maturity. As a certified master mediator, I have facilitated resolutions and empowered participants to find their own solutions for lasting change. In one case, I facilitated resolution to a conflict for an entire small community. A large part of the CA office is supervising and mentoring young attorneys, not just teaching the basic rules of law but to develop strong ethics and good judgment. More than 30 years of experience providing that mentoring equips me with this necessary experience. Finally, and most importantly I bring maturity and stability. To rebuild the community’s trust the CA Office must find stable footing and laser focus on its fundamental purpose, safety of the community.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Since announcing my candidacy members of my community have made it abundantly clear to me with their visceral reactions; the abuse of positions of authority is unacceptable. For the county attorney office, rebuilding trust with the public is fundamental. As a partner in the public safety team, without that trust our community will continue to suffer. Grand plans for reform are distractions preventing the needed focus on safety. We don’t need new rules, we need people who will follow them. Using my personal relationships with the public safety team and my training and experience with mediation/facilitation, I would hope to establish a culture of high ethics and cooperation. Smart and effective use of our community’s tax dollars. To help our community to grow, our streets need to be safe, and it must be affordable to live here. Paying other Counties to house and transporting our criminals is just wasteful. Incarcerating rather than treating drug users (provided they have not harmed others), is neither effective nor cost efficient. Saving resources to convict and incarcerate abusers and those who do violence to others is where tax dollars should be spent. Implementing zero base budgeting would help at getting control of spending.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Reducing the time from arrest to consequence. Our system has become bogged down with procedures that serve no purpose in fulfilling our basic purpose – correcting behavior to make our streets safe. Juvenile offenders wait months before facing accountability for their actions, having long since forgotten what they have done wrong. These delays make a joke of the system and breed disrespect. One example of delays causing harm that I have seen recently, involved a person who committed several serious crimes and was arrested, then bonded out. While on release he did more serious crimes and was arrested again and bonded out again. Unbelievably he repeated the same pattern and did yet another group of crimes, all before ever facing punishment for the first crimes. Doing additional harm to others without facing the consequences of the first actions, is unacceptable. This catch and release policy in the name of reducing overcrowded jails puts our community at risk. Recently, there have been increasingly long delays of many weeks before charges are filed. Even more delays to get before the courts. This clogs the jails and gives justifications for unwise early releases. Eliminating bonds is not the answer, speeding up the process is.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: While I love to hike and have done my share of treacherous trials in places like Zion and Yosemite, by far the most adventurous thing I have done was an ancestry quest with my wife when we embarked to England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales after my father’s passing. Without plans or reservations, we wondered through the British Isles using all forms of transportation, most memorable, driving a car with a stick shift on the left, driving on the wrong side of the roads, in the narrow streets with endless roundabouts. The full story worth the time, ask me about it.