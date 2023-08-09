A private memorial service for Rick Nelsen will be held at a later date. The former Tekamah man passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at the Good Samaritan Society – Colonial Villa in Alma, Nebraska. He was 94.

Richard Melvin was born in rural Burt County on June 2, 1929, the second of three children, born to Noble and Evelyn (Anson) Nelsen. He received his education from Lyons Public Schools in Lyons where he was very successful at all sports.

Following his education, Rick began his working years in Lyons, at the Logan Valley Creamery; became an insurance agent for Farm Bureau Insurance; and went to work in insurance and banking at the Burt County State Bank in Tekamah and later at the First National Northeast Bank, until his retirement at age 83.

In 1948, Rick was united in marriage to Shirley Preston at the Lyons Presbyterian Church in Lyons. The couple was blessed with three children: John, Joan, and Jim; whom they raised in Tekamah.

Rick enjoyed camping, particularly with his grandchildren at the Black Hills, and caring for his beautiful landscaping. He loved traveling with his wife and spending his retirement years at the Harlan County Reservoir cabin until his passing.

He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Tekamah and enjoyed singing in the choir; he was a member three times and twice the chairman of the church building committee; a former Sunday school teacher; president of the Tekamah Chamber of Commerce; chaired the Burt County March of Dimes campaign for many years; was a charter member and secretary of the Burt County Museum Board; and was a member of the Golden Age Recreation Center. As the board president of the Memorial Community Hospital in Blair, Rick was honored with the Ak-Sar-Ben Good Neighbor Award in 1983.

Rick was preceded in death by his wife Shirley in 2018.

Left to celebrate his life are his three children: son, John Nelsen and his wife, Raetha of Alma; daughter, Joan Bliss and her husband, Bayard “Bo” of Port Royal, South Carolina; and son, Jim Nelsen of Craig; 11 grandchildren: Joanna (Justin) Clark, Jacob (Trista) Nelsen, Samantha (Travis) Babcock, John C. Nelsen, Sophie (Cole) Meyer, Evie Smith, Jessica (Derrick) Weeks, Rachel (Gabe) Wheeler, Nina Dolan, Richard Nelsen and Jerrod Nelsen; 15 great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorials are suggested to the Burt County Museum, 319 North 13th Street, Tekamah, NE 68061, or the United Methodist Church in Republican City, 203 Center Avenue, Republican City, NE 68971.

The Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Alma is in charge of the arrangements. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com.