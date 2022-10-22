Robert Steenblock: Fremont City Council Ward 1 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Dodge County?

Answer: Originally from Iowa. I have lived in Fremont 54 years.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I am married. My wife’s name is Janet. I have three children: Deborah, Rob and Katie.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I was a general contractor in construction. I am currently semi-retired.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: So I could give back to the community.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Through my church. I am a member of Fremont Presbyterian Church and an elder. I coached basketball, football and softball for my kids.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: My business background. I’ve worked here all my life.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Dodge County (if running for city council the top two issues in Fremont) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: I would like better streets, but I wouldn’t want to have to raise taxes to do that. I’m 100% behind first-responders.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: If I get on the council, I will determine that.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Becoming a private pilot and raising three children.