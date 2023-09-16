As part of Lee Enterprises’ Salute to Labor special coverage, the Tribune talked to Dodge County Highway Department Superintendent Scott Huppert, who said the 14 men and women on his team at the county work tirelessly to keep the public safe by engaging in a range of job duties on county roads and highways.

Huppert said his staff does jobs all around Dodge County, work that is hard, potentially dangerous and has to be done in all kinds of weather — rain, heat, high winds and ice and snow.

“I have different sections of staff and what they do. I have a road grading crew. They go out and assess roads in the county that need to be fixed up to standard. The state has a standard on how roads should be shaped and graded,” Huppert explained of one main job his team does.

He cited other work.

“We go out and clean out ditches and repairs and installs culverts. I have a crew that does that. Then I have a crew that goes out and cleans out ditches that are full that helps the water get down the ditches. They help put in culverts at driveways for new (land) owners and for people building out (in the country),” he added. “I have a crew that does grading … all they will do is grading. We do pothole patching, and I have a crew that does (plant) shredding on the sides of roads. In the wintertime, we a lot of snow removal. I order a lot of equipment, salt and gravel. And, I do oversee some of the townships with gravel and roads.”

The county Highways Department consists of Huppert, his main assistant — Jean Andrews — and 13 on-the-road workers.

Huppert said those 13 on-the-road workers are dedicated, often not given the credit they deserve and are a big reason why Dodge County residents have a high quality of life that includes safe roads and highways.

“To me (they work hard). We go out in the middle of the night. (In 2019) we did a lot of flood work, trying to hold the flood waters back and keep roads open. We keep the ditches clean, with gravel on them, especially when it rains and snows. It is always the safety of the traveling public,” Huppert said. “The farmers, they need safe roads to get food to market. I also do bridge inspections to make sure they are safe. There are 322 of those bridges I inspect. We have to have someone going out there keeping roads open and safe for the public. I also have a sign guy, putting up signs for curves, stops and other things.”

The 13 members of the county roads department are split with about half being long-term employees while the other half is newer and recent hires.

“It is not easy (work). You are out in the snow and hot and cold weather. You will sometimes go out and weed around bridges, patch potholes … it is not an easy job and it is stressful,” Huppert added. “It is not easy work. In my opinion (they are great). Sometimes, I don’t give them (credit). But I try to recognize them. I am thinking about the guys all the time … I want you to be safe and go home to your family every damn night.”