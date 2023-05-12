Fremont City Administrator Jody Sanders will take on more work and duties temporarily after her appointment as the city’s acting treasurer on Tuesday, May 9.

Sanders, who worked as the city’s director of finance for 15 years and is a well-known financial expert, is currently the city administrator — a job she’s had since the summer of 2022.

With the retirement from the city of former director of finance Dan Goebel, whose last day of work was Monday, May 1, the city had nobody in the critical position that manages city finances, money and coordinates the payment of bills and other expenses.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg recommended appointing Sanders to the position as a temporary role until the city hires a new director of finance and that person officially begins work.

Sanders will not be paid any additional compensation, and according to city attorney Travis Jacott, is allowed under the city’s municipal code and statutes to hold both the city administrator and treasurer jobs at the same time.

Jacobus, Yerger blocked from consent item comments

Former city council members Brad Yerger and Susan Jacobus are well-known around the city for both their prior roles on the council as well as their continued presence at council meetings.

Yerger and Jacobus have been at every council meeting since mid-December, with both regularly making public comment on items on both the regular agenda as well as the consent agenda.

Under city municipal code and council policies, residents can request items be removed from the consent agenda so the public can speak on the item.

At almost every city council meeting in 2023, both Yerger and Jacobus have had at least one item removed from the consent agenda so they could comment on the issue.

However, on Tuesday, May 9, those efforts were blocked for the first time in 2023.

During approval of the meeting agenda, Jacobus requested one item be removed from the consent agenda while Yerger requested three items be removed.

After Yerger and Jacobus made their requests, Ward 3 Council Member James Vaughan made a motion to approve the consent agenda and not allow the removals requested by the two former council members.

Before that motion was voted on, city attorney Travis Jacott told Spellerberg to pause proceedings while he read the city council policies on the matter to ensure the legality of refusing the request by two citizens to remove consent items.

“Mayor … hold on. I am going to look at the code,” Jacott interjected. “(The code) says ‘may be removed by the general public.’”

Jacott then advised the council that it was within their power to reject the request to remove the items by Jacobus and Yerger.

Vaughan’s original motion to disallow the removal of items by Jacobus and Yerger was approved in a 6-2 vote, with council members Paul Von Behren and Glen Ellis voting no on the motion.