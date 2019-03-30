Lunch menus for the week of April 1
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Beef fiestada, cheese bread stick, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.
* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.
Archbishop Bergan Elementary School
Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Wednesday: Fiestada pizza, cheese breadstick, fruit, vegetable, milk.
Thursday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, yogurt, fruit, milk.
* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes, syrup and sausage or ham and cheese on a bun, tri potato, fruitable juice plus, pears, milk.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.
Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun or orange chicken/eggroll, corn, carrots, applesauce cup, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets or chicken taquitos, veggie beans, potato smiles, mixed fruit, milk.
Friday: Crescent, yogurt and string cheese or fish sticks, peas, apple juice, baby carrots, ice cream sandwich, milk.
Trinity Lutheran School
Monday: Chicken and rice casserole, salad, peas, applesauce, salad and fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Tuesday: Turkey wrap, California blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, sun chips, salad and fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Wednesday: Mini pancakes, sausage patty, tater tots, strawberries, orange juice, salad, fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Thursday: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, smiley fries, pears, salad and fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Friday: Fish sticks, french fries, coleslaw, peaches, salad and fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools
Monday: Chicken alfredo.
Tuesday: Breaded pork patty.
Wednesday: Chicken ranch flatbread.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs.
Friday: Fish sandwich.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Sloppy joes on a whole grain bun, bar.
Tuesday: Whole grain turkey wrap, whole grain chips.
Wednesday: Hamburgers on a whole grain bun.
Thursday: Crispitos, whole grain breadsticks.
Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, whole grain garlic bread.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Polish dog, baked beans, triangle potato.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, homemade sugar cookie.
Wednesday: Goulash, lettuce salad, pears, homemade breadsticks.
Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, homemade tea roll.
Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, relishes.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Chef’s choice.
Tuesday: Sloppy joe or chef salad.
Wednesday: Deli ham or deli turkey.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets.
Friday: Tuna and noodles or chef salad.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, milk.
Tuesday: Hot dogs, salt and pepper fries, baked beans, milk.
Wednesday: Chicken fajitas, Fritos, lettuce, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Rotini with meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.
Friday: Popcorn chicken or shrimp, tri tater, cottage cheese, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, apple slices.
Tuesday: Barbecue beef sandwich, french fries, baked beans, tropical fruit.
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches.
Thursday: Walking taco, rice, lettuce, pineapple.
Friday: French toast, hash browns, yogurt, mandarin oranges.