Lunch Menus

Lunch menus for the week of April 1

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Beef fiestada, cheese bread stick, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, baked potato, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, yogurt, vegetable, fruit, milk.

* A salad/sandwich/taco bar is offered as an alternative every day.

Archbishop Bergan Elementary School

Monday: Cheeseburger, curly fries, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Ham and au gratin potatoes, dinner roll, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Wednesday: Fiestada pizza, cheese breadstick, fruit, vegetable, milk.

Thursday: Chicken tenders, onion rings, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, yogurt, fruit, milk.

* Peanut butter and jelly or taco replaces main entree.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes, syrup and sausage or ham and cheese on a bun, tri potato, fruitable juice plus, pears, milk.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty or deli turkey sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, roll, peaches, milk.

Wednesday: Hamburger on a bun or orange chicken/eggroll, corn, carrots, applesauce cup, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets or chicken taquitos, veggie beans, potato smiles, mixed fruit, milk.

Friday: Crescent, yogurt and string cheese or fish sticks, peas, apple juice, baby carrots, ice cream sandwich, milk.

Trinity Lutheran School

Monday: Chicken and rice casserole, salad, peas, applesauce, salad and fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Tuesday: Turkey wrap, California blend vegetables, mandarin oranges, sun chips, salad and fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Wednesday: Mini pancakes, sausage patty, tater tots, strawberries, orange juice, salad, fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Thursday: Pulled pork on a bun, baked beans, smiley fries, pears, salad and fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Friday: Fish sticks, french fries, coleslaw, peaches, salad and fruit bar, peanut butter and jelly whole wheat whole grain sandwich.

Cedar Bluffs Public Schools

Monday: Chicken alfredo.

Tuesday: Breaded pork patty.

Wednesday: Chicken ranch flatbread.

Thursday: Mini corn dogs.

Friday: Fish sandwich.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Sloppy joes on a whole grain bun, bar.

Tuesday: Whole grain turkey wrap, whole grain chips.

Wednesday: Hamburgers on a whole grain bun.

Thursday: Crispitos, whole grain breadsticks.

Friday: Spaghetti and meatballs, whole grain garlic bread.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Polish dog, baked beans, triangle potato.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger, fries, homemade sugar cookie.

Wednesday: Goulash, lettuce salad, pears, homemade breadsticks.

Thursday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, homemade tea roll.

Friday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, relishes.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Chef’s choice.

Tuesday: Sloppy joe or chef salad.

Wednesday: Deli ham or deli turkey.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets.

Friday: Tuna and noodles or chef salad.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Pizza, breadstick, lettuce salad, milk.

Tuesday: Hot dogs, salt and pepper fries, baked beans, milk.

Wednesday: Chicken fajitas, Fritos, lettuce, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Rotini with meat or cheese sauce, peas, garlic bread, milk.

Friday: Popcorn chicken or shrimp, tri tater, cottage cheese, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, peas, apple slices.

Tuesday: Barbecue beef sandwich, french fries, baked beans, tropical fruit.

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese sandwich, chips, baby carrots, peaches.

Thursday: Walking taco, rice, lettuce, pineapple.

Friday: French toast, hash browns, yogurt, mandarin oranges.

