The City of Scribner will be getting a new ambulance in 2025 after city officials cobbled together funding from a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant and the American Rescue Plan Act to fund most of cost of the new vehicle.

Leland Hoge, the Scribner Rescue chief, said he and other members of all-volunteer EMT, paramedic and ambulance squad are, “extremely excited” to be getting the new ambulance, despite having to wait two years for it to arrive.

“It will be brand new. Between the two grants, it made it possible to buy it. There is no way we would have ever been able to buy it without the grants,” Hoge explained. “Our oldest (ambulance) is 22 years old and our second ambulance, the newer one, is from 2016. The older one will be taken out of service once the new one arrives.”

The arrival of the new ambulance — a DeMers brand ambulance that is set on top of a Ford chassis — will not be in until about December 2025, Hoge noted, due to supply-chain backlogs and other orders for emergency vehicles. The new vehicle has a cost of $330,000 and was purchased from Snyder-based Danko Emergency Equipment dealership.

“That is kind of a bad deal, that you have to wait that long. But it is what it is,” Hoge lamented. “Scribner Rescue operates without tax dollars, or at most very little taxpayer assistance. To be able to use these grants to buy the ambulance is a bonus.”

Once the new ambulance does arrive and is put into service, Hoge said the oldest ambulance currently in use will be fully retired due to not meeting new federal safety standards that went into effect recently. The new standards deal with how patients and EMTs are restrained and secured in the back of the ambulance in event of an accident.

“(The oldest) ambulance doesn’t meet the new standards in place. You can’t even sell it to another department,” he added.

Elizabeth Valla, the economic development director for the City of Scribner, said she was excited that she was able to secure the grants from the U.S.D.A. — which was a rural development fund grant — as well as using the ARPA funds from the City of Scribner.

“I coupled them together,” Valla said of the two grants. “The ambulance has been ordered and we put a in a down payment.”

Hoge said the Scribner Rescue is rare in the sense the organization is an Advanced Life Support ambulance provided, similar to the Fremont Fire Department. The agencies are the only two ALS-certified ambulance responders in Dodge County.

The Scribner Rescue is a fully volunteer organization, Hoge added, and is currently recruiting qualified EMT and paramedic staff to join the organization. Interested candidates can telephone Hoge at (402) 380-8697.