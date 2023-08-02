Tekamah-Herman’s Senior Legion baseball team took part in the Class C Area 2 tournament at Wakefield July 21-25.

They began with a 10-1 loss in five innings to Pender with Parke Loftis taking the loss on the mound. Caden Booth and Thomas Braniff got the only hits for the Tigers in the opening round.

What came next was the best showing for the Tiger Seniors in quite some time in a 14-9 win over Randolph on Saturday, their first win since defeating David City 15-2 on May 24.

Tristan Tobin got the win on the mound in relief for the Tigers. Spencer Pagels and Garrett Noel collected four hits apiece to lead the Seniors’ offense. Pagels had a triple and a double among his output, scoring three runs and driving in two. Noel scored one run and drove in four. Nathan Brayman added three hits, including a double, while scoring two runs. Thatcher Zink cracked a pair of hits, scoring three runs and driving in one. Landon Miller and Tobin laced a double apiece. Both scored two run while Miller drove in two. Braniff scored a run as well.

The season came to a heartbreaking end with a 9-8 walk-off loss to Wakefield.

Braniff took the loss on the mound for the Tigers. Zink paced the T-H offense with three hits, including a double, scoring a run and driving in one. Tobin, Noel, Miller, Loftis and Braniff also hit safely for the Seniors.

Loftis scored a run and drove in two while Miller scored two runs. Noel scored a run and drove in one while Tobin, Pagels and Booth each scored a run. Braniff and Grady Belfrage each drove in a run.

Area teams advance to Class C state tournament

A couple teams from the Ralph Bishop League punched their tickets to the Class C State Senior Legion Tournament in Rushville.

Class C Area 1 host Hartington earned a spot with a 9-5 win over Wisner-Pilger/Howells-Dodge on Tuesday while the Class C Area 2 tournament at Eaton Field in Wakefield was won by Pender after an 8-0 win over Oakland-Craig.

Pender was to kick off its Class C State Seniors Tournament run against DCB at 10 a.m. last Saturday. A win by Pender Post 55 would put them in a 4pm game on Sunday against the winner of Friday’s 1 p.m. game between Wilber Post 101 and Malcolm Post 354.

Hartington was slated to open its state tournament run with a 7 p.m. game on Friday against Security First. A win would put them in a 7 p.m. game on Saturday against the Imperial Horns or the Chick-Fil-A Post 3.