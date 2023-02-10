The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a “sophisticated” scam involving suspects telephoning victims and demanding money and gift cards.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brie Frank said the victim who was targeted by the scammers resides in Douglas County, but the fake arrest warrant falsely listed Dodge County and the perpetrators used a telephone number mimicking the sheriff’s telephone line.

“We were contacted by a victim that said she was contacted by what she thought were Dodge County deputies that said they had a document that said she would be a witness in a trial. She said she didn’t know anything about it and then had them call back,” Frank explained. “They then called back on a phone line that looked like (the sheriff’s office) with a number of 402-727-2702 … it made it more believable for her. After she talked to them the second time, they exchanged some text messages and they sent her what looks to be a Dodge County warrant for arrest. It is not valid. After that, she did send them some funds to clean up that (fake) warrant.”

Frank said the alleged scammers probably used “spoofing” technology, an electronic form of hacking in which a person can utilize a website or a paid “spoof” phone card to hide their real number and transmit a fake number to make the call appear like another caller. “Spoofing” technology is often used by debt collection companies to get callers to answer.

“We just want people to understand, we will never contact you via phone, we will never ask for money or gift cards via phone for an arrest warrant,” Frank stressed. “We will show up at your door. This (scam) was a little bit more sophisticated and a little bit different. Generally, (the scammers) don’t send the warrant or follow up with a phone call.”

No arrests have been made in the case, Frank added, and the investigation is ongoing in Douglas County.

If any resident receives a suspicious telephone call from any person claiming to be a law enforcement who asks for money or gift cards, the person should telephone the local police or sheriff’s office immediately and report the incident. If the incident happens in Dodge County, Frank said they can call a deputy at 402-727-2700.