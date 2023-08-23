Funeral services for Shirley Uhing were held Aug. 19, 2023, at Alder Grove United Methodist Church, rural Craig. Burial was in Argo Cemetery, southwest of Craig. She passed away Aug. 14, 2023, surrounded by her family, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point at the age of 81.

Shirley Ann was born Sept. 23, 1941, to Earl and Ethel (Petersen) Wagner in Oakland. She was raised on a farm in rural Craig. Shirley attended Alder Grove School through grade school and was a 1959 graduate of Craig High School. After high school, Shirley moved to Omaha and began working.

On Aug. 22, 1962, Shirley was married to Don Uhing in Tekamah. They were married for 58 years. To this union three children were born, Jay, Lisa, and Kevin. Shirley was a hard-working farm wife and later was employed at Farmers and Merchants Bank in Oakland. Don and Shirley moved to rural Craig in 1966 and raised their family on the family farm. In 2007 they moved to Uehling.

Shirley was a talented baker and her family especially enjoyed her chocolate chip cookies and her disappearing marshmallow brownies. She enjoyed gardening in the summer along with spending hours in her flower beds. After moving to town, she became a regular at the Uehling coffee group. Shopping was one of her favorite hobbies, with Christopher and Bank’s being her go-to store.

Shirley’s pride and joy was her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. Her wheelchair made many loops around the Villa, being pushed by little hands.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Don Uhing; her parents, Earl and Ethel Wagner; brother, Darrell Wagner; sister, Donna Mondello.

Shirley is survived by her children: Jay (Brenda) Uhing of Lincoln, Lisa (Randy) Svehla of Clarkson and Kevin (Terra) Uhing of Craig; grandchildren: Jennifer (Bo) Ninkovic, Trevor (Tanna Duckworth) Uhing, Justin (Alisha) Svehla, Sierra (Jake) Pieper, Erin (Chris) Dostal, Ashley (Bailey Fleischman), Brett, Aubrey and Addaley Uhing; 10 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Joyce Wagner and Helen Barr; special friend Emily with Franciscan Health Care Hospice.

Memorials are suggested to Argo Cemetery or Uehling Fire and Rescue.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.