Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A small crowd of about 75 people gathered in the Mohr Memorial Auditorium in Scribner on Monday, May 29, for a poignant Memorial Day ceremony honoring military veterans and those who have died in service to the United States.

The ceremony had fewer than half the attendees than were on hand in 2022, but those present this year solemnly listened to the speech from keynote speaker, former state Sen. David Schnoor, as well as the recitation of the names of the deceased veterans from Scribner and surrounding nearby communities.

Students from Scribner-Snyder High School’s band sang the National Anthem, and Pastor Bruce Schut did the invocation, pleading with attendees to remember that evil and violence exists in the world and that brave men and women are needed to combat that evil via military service.

Schnoor, who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1980 through 2000, relayed to attendees several key points, including noting that more than 1.3 million people have died in the assorted conflicts the United States has fought in and also stressing that Memorial Day was not about, “hamburgers and hotdogs,” but rather honoring the dead who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.

“The military death toll in our country has been staggering,” Schnoor said before reading a list of every war the nation has been in and how many soldiers died in each war. “That is 1,300,000 and counting that gave their lives, and that doesn’t include those killed in training.”

Harking back to his time in the U.S. Air Force, Schnoor recounted a story of one of his best friends — named Mike — whom he said was killed in a training accident while on duty in Utah. Schnoor used the story to illustrate that the dangers of military service are not limited to wars or armed conflict.

“A helicopter crashed while crossing the Great Salt Lake,” he said. “Eleven guys died that night. That’s what things cost when you’re in the military. We’re here to serve our country. We’re here to die for our country.”

Similar to the 2022 speech by Dodge County Veterans Affairs Office Mark Schneck at the same event, Schnoor then turned his focus to the modern era of the military and the challenges facing soldiers, sailors and airmen in this century.

“We as a country are at a turning point. We still have to stand up and fight for what we believe in,” Schnoor exclaimed. “We cannot let evil destroy our country from within. You have to stand up against the ‘woke’ left.”

Following his speech, three local residents — Tracie Zahourek, Bob Stollberg and Lowell Peters — read the honor roll of departed auxiliary members and veterans from Scribner and the surrounding communities. The list has more than 100 people on it.

Members of the gathered crowd silently listened to the names, with many faces looking downward in reflection while others let out muffled cries when a relative’s name was spoken.

Once the reading of the honor roll was completed, Schnoor again implored the attendees to remember the true reason for Memorial Day.

“Let us remember what Memorial Day is all about … it is to remember those men and women killed in uniform in service to our country,” he said. “Today is about those who died. It is not about hamburgers and hot dogs. But, if you’re at the campground later today, raise a toast to those who took the oath to die for our country.”