Tekamah’s fire department is hosting its annual picnic on Saturday, Sept. 9.

That means its time for the public to get meat smoked by experts.

Anyone wanting meat smoked or cooked, especially larger cuts—like roasts or whole turkeys, for example—is asked to bring it to the Firemen’s Park shelter between 5 and 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8., firemen will wrap the meat and smoke it in the pit at the park.

The cooked meat will be ready to be picked up at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The park is located at 17th and P streets on the city’s west side. The shelter is up the hill along Q Street.