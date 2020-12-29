Snow emergency declared in Fremont

The City of Fremont declared a snow emergency Tuesday following an estimated 6 to 7 inches of snow that hit the area.
Four inches was recorded in Fremont by 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The declaration prohibited parking on designated snow routes as crews worked to clear those streets and intersections throughout the day. Residential snow removal was expected to begin once snow accumulation subsided.
City Administrator Brian Newton said residents have typically been cooperative in following city guidance regarding the snow emergency declaration.
“Most people are pretty good about it, but if we have to, we have towed them in the past,” he said. “We have no choice.”
Newton said the determination to curtail plowing residential streets until snowing subsides is made after 3 inches of accumulation, which the city surpassed quickly.
“That’s a whole other effort that takes many hours to get done, obviously, and we’re certainly not going to do it twice, so that’s the reason why we wait until after the snow quits,” he said.
Superintendent of Public Services Mark Vyhlidal said the city’s response has been smooth following the first major snowfall of the winter season.
“We’ve had no major breakdowns or anything like that. People just need to realize that the snow has to go somewhere and unfortunately it’ll go into a driveway,” he said.
Crews began plowing emergency routes as early as 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Vyhlidal. He said 33 loaders and snow plows would shift their efforts to residential streets heading into Tuesday evening.
Snow accumulation along the downtown area has been pushed into piles for the time being. That snow will be blown out Wednesday evening.
Vyhlidal reiterated that all of the street department’s resources would be geared toward addressing residential streets throughout Tuesday evening.
Snow accumulation had likely already reached its highest point, Meteorologist Van DeWald of the Omaha/Valley National Weather Service office said Tuesday.
However, he expected a chance of freezing drizzle as the area headed into early Tuesday evening.
“We’re starting to see a little bit of a patchy, freezy drizzle, so I think there’s still a chance for a couple more hours through the early evening for some patchy, freezing drizzle on top of what we’ve already had,” he said Tuesday afternoon.
The Omaha/Valley National Weather Service office reported 5.8 inches at noon and 5.5 inches was reported in Scribner at 11 a.m. Lincoln received 7 inches as did many locations in West Omaha. Red Oak, Iowa, reported 8 inches just before 3 p.m.