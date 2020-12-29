Snow emergency declared in Fremont

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve had no major breakdowns or anything like that. People just need to realize that the snow has to go somewhere and unfortunately it’ll go into a driveway,” he said.

Crews began plowing emergency routes as early as 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to Vyhlidal. He said 33 loaders and snow plows would shift their efforts to residential streets heading into Tuesday evening.

Snow accumulation along the downtown area has been pushed into piles for the time being. That snow will be blown out Wednesday evening.

Vyhlidal reiterated that all of the street department’s resources would be geared toward addressing residential streets throughout Tuesday evening.

Snow accumulation had likely already reached its highest point, Meteorologist Van DeWald of the Omaha/Valley National Weather Service office said Tuesday.

However, he expected a chance of freezing drizzle as the area headed into early Tuesday evening.

“We’re starting to see a little bit of a patchy, freezy drizzle, so I think there’s still a chance for a couple more hours through the early evening for some patchy, freezing drizzle on top of what we’ve already had,” he said Tuesday afternoon.