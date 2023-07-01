Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg has informally kicked off his bid for re-election in 2024, deciding to seek a second four-year term in office as the city’s head elected official.

The Tribune inquired with Spellerberg about his potential re-election bid in June after seeing numerous social media posts from Spellerberg about his campaign as well as receiving emails via a public records request, some of which were from constituents inquiring about campaign donations and events.

Spellerberg said he will officially file re-election forms with the county in January 2024 when the filing period is opened, and also that he is planning to make a formal announcement of his re-election bid in the fall.

For now, though, the first-term mayor confirmed he will seek another term to serve residents of Fremont in 2024.

“I am planning to run again for re-election. Right now, I have a not made a formal announcement. It is kind of early. I’ve been visiting with Fremonters in the community, and I enjoy being able to serve,” Spellerberg said in a June interview. “I think we have some great projects going on right now. I am planning to run again. A formal announcement is coming this fall.”

Spellerberg was first elected in November 2020, defeating now-Ward 2 Council Member Glen Ellis by a 1,850-vote margin. Spellerberg replaced longtime former-mayor Scott Getzschman, who had been in the mayor’s seat since 2010.

Born and raised in Fremont, Spellerberg graduated from Archbishop Bergan High School and attended the University of Alabama-Birmingham, where he met his wife, Ashley.

Spellerberg is the owner of Moostash Joe Tours, a 45-year-old family business that has been nationally recognized, and he was a former board member of the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce.

As he has repeatedly stated throughout the early years of his first term, Spellerberg described in 2020 that his goal if elected was to serve the community he loves and was raised in.

“This was a decision that we thought and prayed over for some time,” Spellerberg said in a Tribune profile in the months before he was elected in 2020.

“I am blessed to have so many supportive friends and family that have given me so much encouragement throughout my life living in Fremont,” he explained in the 2020 profile, noting that he wanted to set a good example for his daughters. “My campaign is focused on listening to the people of Fremont to learn and understand how our city can serve them better.”

In his two-and-a half-years as mayor, Spellerberg has been working on a variety of city projects with the city staff and council since he was sworn into office.