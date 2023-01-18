Spellerberg touts city success in speech

The largest crowd to ever attend a Fremont “State of the City” event was on hand on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Fremont Golf Club to hear Mayor Joey Spellerberg tout the city’s successes in 2022.

The annual event is sponsored by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce and is an opportunity for the city’s mayor to tell business leaders, residents and other officials about the city’s efforts and progress made the year before.

Spellerberg, who was giving his third “State of the City” speech as mayor since being elected in 2020, began the event by telling a humorous story involving his three daughters, whom he said he tries to cook breakfast for him every morning.

“If you ask them what I do as mayor, they’d say, ‘Dad, you’re in a lot of meetings,’” before describing how they then hosted an impromptu meeting with an agenda and quorum, discussing breakfast food choices.

Drawing laughs from the crowd of 140 attendees, Spellerberg then detailed over more than 20 minutes all the goals he has as mayor, the hopes city leaders hold for Fremont while touting successes on many fronts from 2022. He also highlighted the accomplishments of numerous community members, including downtown business developers, members of the city’s fire department and officials from nonprofit, Care Corps’ LifeHouse.

“My goal since I was first sworn in was to grow Fremont together. The state of our city is strong, our foundation is set, our voice is more unified than ever,” Spellerberg said. “Fremont is surging into a brighter future.”

Among the achievements Spellerberg lauded included lowering the city’s property tax levy by 7% as well as lowering the food and beverage tax, both moves to save local residents money during difficult economic times.

On the development front, the mayor said the opening of the 505 apartment building in downtown Fremont was part of a wider process of making the city as livable as possible with diverse housing projects. He also said scores of single family homes have been approved for development, including Phase 2 of the SunRidge Place development on the east side of the city, along with numerous apartment complexes.

In regard to the downtown revitalization efforts, Spellerberg said the historic area is one key to the city’s growth and livability.

“Part of our resurgence is the great strides being made in Historic Downtown Fremont. During 2022, a new comprehensive plan was adopted naming the Revitalization of Downtown as one of the primary goals and objectives of the City. The goal identified in the plan is to make downtown a vibrant, family-friendly center of activity in the community providing new opportunities to shop, dine, and enjoy entertainment in the heart of Fremont,” he told attendees.

“The city is currently collaborating with area businesses and organizations to develop a certified Creative District in downtown Fremont. In addition to grant funding opportunities, a creative district will encourage business and job development, boost tourism, and promote our downtown cultural and historical heritage. We continue to grow the diversity in our community and this year celebrated our second annual Hispanic festival, embracing the cultural additions our newer citizens bring to our businesses, our schools, and our lives.”

In regard to infrastructure development, the city has a goal of hiring six new firefighters to complement the plans for upgraded fire department facilities. The airport terminal renovation — completed in October 2022 — was also key, he noted, as according to outside studies, the Fremont Municipal Airport adds an estimated $10 million in annual revenue to the city and employs more than 90 workers.

Spellerberg also described how the city joined forces with Dodge County and has applied to be one of five “inland ports” that will be chosen by officials from the State of Nebraska.

According to the federal Department of Transportation white paper, an “inland port” can be a highway hub, train center or airport. These centers allow for economic growth and employment opportunities where they are located.

“Traditional ports at land, air, and coastal borders are the primary locations where international trade is processed. However, it is now recognized that a growing amount of trade is being processed at inland sites. International trade processing involves all transactions and inspections that federal agencies require for goods entering or leaving the country,” federal DOT officials stated in a report on the topic.

“An inland port is a location where the processing of trade can be shifted from the national borders and where multiple modes of transportation and a wide variety of services are offered at a common location. International operations are supported at an inland port when customs clearance and Foreign-Trade Zone capabilities are available.”

Spellerberg said because Fremont is already a transportation hub with expanding highways as well as a robust railroad history, becoming an inland port would be a boon for the city.

“To leverage our transportation network, location, access to workforce, and growing economy, Fremont and Dodge County have been working to create an Inland Port Authority. In 2022, The City Council and the Dodge County Board unanimously approved an historic interlocal agreement to apply for one of five Inland Port Authorities that will be authorized by the state of Nebraska,” Spellerberg said.

“Establishing an Inland Port Authority would position Fremont as a leading trade and logistics hub and continue to help stimulate the long-term growth of our local and state economy. Our accessibility to the first and second largest railroad system in the US, vast four-lane highway transportation network, centralized location, growing economy, and access to regional workforce make Fremont a prime location for an Inland Port Authority.”

In conclusion, Spellerberg said by working together as a community, Fremont can achieve a, “brighter future.”

“There has never been a greater time to be in Fremont,” he said. “There is no limit to what we can accomplish.”