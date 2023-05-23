As spring continues and summer nears, Nebraskans know that means the sun is out and temperatures warm up. That is all a recipe for the outdoor fun most love in the Cornhusker state, and trekking off pavement is a large part of summer fun.

That change in behavior — while enjoyable and stress-relieving — also means exposure to the pests and problems that naturally come with being outdoors, one of which is the nefarious tick.

In mid-May, officials with the Three Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) issued a press release warning the public about ticks, the harm they can cause if a person or pet is bitten by one, steps to prevent tick bites and also information on removing the pests and when to seek medical aid.

“Ticks are currently circling our community. May and June are regarded as high tick season in Nebraska. An increase in outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, morel mushroom hunting, and trail running during these early summer months heightens the risk for tick bites and tick-borne diseases,” said Katie Schultis, environmental health coordinator for TRPHD.

Schultis stated in the press release that black-legged ticks, which can carry Lyme disease, were discovered by state officials in Saunders, Sarpy and Douglas counties. Other species of ticks found in the state include American dog ticks and lone star ticks, both of which can carry assorted diseases.

To protect yourself from getting ticks on you, officials suggested the following:

Wear long pants, with the pant legs tucked into white socks which allows for quick tick detection and removal.

Perform regular, full body checks for ticks that may be on yourself or children after being outdoors.

Shower within two hours of coming in from outdoors, if possible.

Put outdoor clothing in the dryer on high for 30 minutes, which will kill ticks on clothes. Ticks can survive the wash cycle and escape into a home.

Protect pets using a tick prevention program recommended by a veterinarian.

Use 30% DEET repellants. If you find a tick on yourself or your child, remove the tick as soon as possible.

“Use pointy tweezers for removal, grasp the tick as close to the skin’s surface as possible, and pull straight out (do not twist). After removing the tick, disinfect the skin with rubbing alcohol. Discard the tick by flushing it down the toilet,” Schultis stated. “If you would like to bring the tick to your healthcare provider for identification, place it in a sealed bag or container. If you or your child experience symptoms such as rash, fever, fatigue, headache, muscle pain and/or joint swelling or pain within 30 days of being bitten by a tick, call your healthcare provider as soon as possible.”

Officials with TRPHD are conducting tick studies to help health officials identify what species of ticks are present in the region, as well as if those ticks are carrying diseases. The agency also offers free DEET wipes to the public.