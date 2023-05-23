The arraignment for the suspect in an April police stand-off has been delayed to May 30 for unknown reasons.
Travis J. Quinn, 43, of Fremont was scheduled to appear before Dodge County Court Judge Thomas J. Klein on Tuesday, May 23. He is now scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m., Tuesday, May 30.
Quinn was arrested after a more than five-hour standoff with assorted law enforcement personnel on Saturday, April 8. He is charged with two counts of suspicion to commit child abuse intentional/no injury, Class 3A Felony; one court of suspicion of obstruct a peace officer, a Class 1 Misdemeanor; and one count of suspicion of resist arrest — 1st offense, a Class 1 Misdemeanor.
According to Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel, the incident began at a home in the 1100 block of Fifth Street, at the intersection with Bell Street at about 1:26 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
Law enforcement had arrived at the home in an attempt to serve a warrant to Quinn, which allegedly caused the incident to unfold.
Unconscious from an alleged medication overdose, Quinn was taken into custody by the joint Fremont-Dodge County Emergency Response team — a SWAT-like group of heavily armed tactical first responders.
He was hospitalized before being released, then arrested on Sunday, April 9. He has been incarcerated at the Saunders County since the incident.