According to Dodge County Sheriff Dustin Weitzel, the incident began at a home in the 1100 block of Fifth Street, at the intersection with Bell Street at about 1:26 p.m. Saturday, April 8.

Law enforcement had arrived at the home in an attempt to serve a warrant to Quinn, which allegedly caused the incident to unfold.

Unconscious from an alleged medication overdose, Quinn was taken into custody by the joint Fremont-Dodge County Emergency Response team — a SWAT-like group of heavily armed tactical first responders.

He was hospitalized before being released, then arrested on Sunday, April 9. He has been incarcerated at the Saunders County since the incident.