Funeral services for Stanley “Corky” Frye, 73, were held Sept. 5, 2023, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Burial was in Herman Cemetery. He passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at his home in Blair with his family by his side.

He was born Nov. 29, 1949, in the old Blair hospital to Robert and Mattie (Whitnack) Frye.

Corky attended school at Tekamah and then moved to Blair. He joined the Navy in 1967 and had four deployments. He spent one year in Vietnam and the remaining three years on destroyers.

In July of 1979, Corky married the love of his life, Tammy Sue (Method) Frye. They made their home in Blair. Corky worked for the Nebraska Department of Roads for 31 years, retiring in 2014. He always loved a good snowstorm.

Corky enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and Husker football. All of the kids loved that he looked like Santa Claus.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Tammy Sue; brothers, Bobby, Monte and Harold “Punky” Frye; sisters, Mary Ann Snyder, Betty Grady and Rose Ackerman.

He is survived by his children: Stan Frye, Jr. of Elkhorn; Susan (Angela) Cady of Oklahoma; Angela (Jessie) Talley, Nicole Frye, Kendra Frye and Aliah (Caleb) Strong all of Blair; special niece who was like a daughter, Shannon Smeal of Fremont; sister, Alice Gorman of Brookings, Oregon; brother-in-law, George Ackerman of Tekamah; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, with one on the way; many nieces, nephews and cousins..

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.