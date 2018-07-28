Les Leech, owner of the Fremont Beef Company, has developed strong relationships with the Japanese customers who buy his pork. But now he’s afraid they may be moving on without him.
It’s a development that Leech and other pork producers have been keeping tabs on since the Trump Administration in January 2017 withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a trade agreement between 12 countries bordering the Pacific Ocean—including the U.S. and Japan—that would have slashed tariffs, aiming to bolster trade.
But the Trump Administration saw the deal as unfair to the U.S. and so it fulfilled a long-touted campaign promise by withdrawing, hinting at an eventual bilateral agreement with Japan. But the 11 remaining TPP countries continued negotiations, signing another agreement, the CPTPP, without the United States.
So, too, has Japan with the European Union—they signed an economic partnership agreement earlier this month. It’s that latest development that has Leech worried: while European producers will see import duties reduce for the products they ship to Japan, American producers—still lacking a trade deal—will not.
“That will place us at a significant disadvantage in competing with Europe,” Leech said. “So the European pork industry will then start to gain traction and sell more pork than we will to Japan and our pork industry will struggle.”
On Friday, the U.S. Meat Export Federation released an “initial assessment” of the potential losses for the U.S. pork industry now that Japan and the E.U. have signed a new trade deal. That report estimates that, without a trade agreement between the U.S. and Japan, and assuming implementation of the CPTPP and the Japan-E.U. agreements, the U.S. will see $600 million in pork export losses by 2023, and $1.02 billion by 2028.
The U.S. share of Japan’s pork imports has already been dropping, the report notes, from 44 percent to 34 percent between 2012 and 2017. But that will only continue “as the tariff differential between U.S. pork and competitors’ products quickly widens,” the report notes.
Leech admits that he doesn’t know how the TPP might have played out in other industries, or the potential pitfalls that the Trump Administration saw in the deal. But he believed one thing with certainty: It was good for agriculture. And Leech’s world revolves around agriculture.
And now, he’s already seen a difference. Since early this summer, Fremont Beef has seen a 500 metric ton per month reduction in his pork exports to Japan, Leech says. He’s heard rumblings that some of his Japanese customers are opening new relationships with European producers, sharing tricks of the trade to ensure they get the same quality meat they expected from American producers.
“Even if we have a free trade agreement by 2019, there’s going to be European processors who had no idea of the market, they have it now,” Leech said.
Japan is the Nebraska pork industry’s largest export market, according to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture. And Nebraska’s pork industry heavily relies on exports, says Al Juhnke, executive director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association, a trade group that represents and lobbies for the state’s pork industry.
The pork industry relies on free trade, Juhnke said, which is why the Pork Producers Association was “100 percent behind” the TPP when it was first being negotiated under the Obama Administration.
And while the group was disappointed when the Trump Administration scrapped the TPP, they were told that the administration would be pursuing more bilateral agreements with individual countries—something that has yet to come to fruition in any of pork’s biggest export markets.
“There hasn’t been any bilateral agreement with Japan and I don’t see one coming anytime soon, even though we continue to press,” Juhnke said.
While the situation is concerning, Juhnke said that the industry believes there’s still time—it could be years before the effects of the E.U.-Japan partnership start cutting seriously into the U.S. export market, and that’s because of the high quality product that U.S. produces, he argues. The chilled meat exported from the U.S. is more fresh than the frozen meat generally exported from the E.U., Juhnke argued.
“Japan really likes our product,” Juhnke said. “But again, when price gets too out of line, just like if you’re a shopper here in a grocery store in America, price sometimes starts making a difference to where you may switch brands.”
Other area pork producers see the importance of the Trump Administration’s pursuit of fairer trade deals, but hope that the aggressive posturing—enacting tariffs, pulling out of trade deals—won’t close off access to global markets in the long-term.
“Japan, the pacific rim is a really really important market for U.S. Pork producers; we need to make sure that we’re able to compete with anybody in the world in a free fair trade approach,” said Jim Pillen of the Columbus-based Pillen Family Farms, which produces pork for Tyson.
Pillen supported the TPP, and while he would have liked to see the U.S. be part of it, he is hopeful that, in the long-term, it could lead to a fairer agreement for the country. In the meantime, the U.S. should be looking to open more markets around the world.
“I think we sell pork products to 100 countries today,” he said. “We need to be doubling that.”
Others, like farmer and pork producer Michael Luckey out of Columbus, remain optimistic that the industry can be resilient in the face of changes in the global marketplace.
“I know there’s a lot of fear in some people’s minds, but the thing that we need to remember is that there are going to be more and more mouths that need to be fed each year,” Luckey said. “While we may experience some hiccups as trade agreements are agreed upon or rewritten to be beneficial for other people … the main thing we need to remember is that there’s always going to be a market.”
And locally, Hormel Foods says it doesn’t expect to be particularly hurt by foreign trade agreements, given that only “a very small portion” of its pork is exported.
Meanwhile, the United States continues to wage trade skirmishes globally, enacting tariffs on a multitude of goods and eliciting firm rebukes and retaliations from countries in the E.U., China and others. Evaluating the effects of all these policy approaches—withdrawal from the TPP, Japan’s new agreement with Europe, Chinese tariffs—is difficult, says Brad Lubben, an extension policy specialist on trade and agriculture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“But cumulatively, it definitely adds up to lost export demand now and in the years to come, barring a major shift of development in current trade policy and relations,” he said.
The aggressive moves have created some uncertainty for U.S. farmers, including here in Nebraska. While elected officials and other political voices, like the Nebraska Farm Bureau, have been harshly critical of the moves, agricultural players interviewed here in northeast Nebraska by the Tribune have taken a more measured approach—concerned about the immediate future, but with some willing to view the tariff talk as a negotiating tactic aimed at putting the United States in a better position on the global stage.
More recently, the Trump Administration has taken steps to alleviate the burden of its trade policies on the agricultural industry. This week, it announced that it would invest $12 billion in federal aid to farmers hurt by tariffs—a move that many considered an acknowledgement of farmers’ concerns but not a permanent fix. And on Thursday, it announced that the E.U. and the U.S. would work toward zero tariffs, with the E.U. pledging to purchase more soybeans.
For those in the pork industry looking to Japan, like Leech, the developments with Europe are positive steps, but there’s more to be done.
“Anytime you see the needle start to move, you know something’s happening, but it’s on the wrong side of the planet,” he said. “If they are working on TPP, I wish they would make it public because then that might help keep Japanese customers from going to Europe, trying to develop the products that we’re making for them now.”